Ranking The 5 Best And Most Logical Opponents For Demetrius Andrade

By: Hans Themistode

October 20, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Walter Kautondokwa during their 12 round bout for the vacant WBO middleweight championship at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Demetrius Andrade has spent the majority of his career begging for a big fight. The current WBO middleweight champion and former two division titlist however, has yet to get a response.

The respect for his skill set has always been high in boxing circles, maybe even too high. With 12 years under his belt as a professional, the former Olympians resume is lacking.

This world wide pandemic isn’t going to make it any easier on him finding an opponent either. But with it being seven months since his last ring appearance, he’ll need to jump into the ring soon to keep the COVID-19 inducing rust off.

The fans are not interested in watching him in a grotesque mismatch. So who should he take on next? We’ve put together a few names that would be both competitive and logical to make. Keep reading to find out.

5. John Ryder

Super middleweight contender John Ryder (28-5, 16 KOs) would seem to follow the same pattern of previous Andrade opponents. Someone without a big name, who fans would give little chance at winning. With that being said, Ryder deserves some respect. WBC belt holder Callum Smith is considered one of, if not the very best at 168. In Ryder’s last time out in the ring, he gave Smith arguably the toughest fight of his career. In fact, many believed that he should have walked away with the nod.

He doesn’t bring much to the table in terms of star power, but he’s a very good fighter. If Andrade can out class him like everyone else he has faced, then that would be a statement.

4. Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr is an enigma. His last name lends him a bit of star power. Yet his performances in the ring hasn’t lived up to the hype.

At the moment, Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) holds the WBA interim middleweight title. But his opponent on the night in Mat Korobov, essentially handed it to him as he separated his shoulder in the second round and was unable to continue. Still, a wins a win.

Much like Andrade, Eubank Jr. has always thrown his name in the mix for big fights. But unlike Andrade, he has scored a number of them. The biggest win of his career came just last year against former two time champion James DeGale. Sure it was great on paper, but he wants more.

Well, look no further then a showdown with Andrade. Not only do both men need a big time win, but with the other notable fighters at 160 completely booked, this fight seems easy to make.

3. Ryota Murata

Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) certainly has impressive credentials. He took home gold in the 2016 Olympics and quickly parlayed that with winning a word title in 2017. But with two losses sullying his record, it’s difficult to know what to make of him.

A 2017 loss to Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam was the first red flag. The second came from a 2018 matchup with Rob Brant. But Murata proved that both defeats were fluky as he won immediate rematches via stoppage.

With the lack of names on the resume of Andrade, Murata would be his toughest fight by far.

2. Callum Smith

WBC super middleweight champion Callum Smith may reside one weight class higher, but Andrade has never had an issue moving up in weight. In terms of accomplishments, Smith would be the ideal opponent. A win over the British born champion would land him a world title in his third weight class.

Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) is currently still hoping for a showdown with Canelo Alvarez, but if that doesn’t come to fruition, then Smith vs Andrade is the fight to make.

1. Jaime Munguia

The 154 pound title reign of Jamie Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) was an underwhelming one. At no point did he take on an opponent who was thought to have a remote chance at winning. With that being said however, Munguia has looked pretty damn good each and every time he has stepped foot inside of the ring.

Squeezing down to the Jr middleweight limit has gotten tiresome for the Mexican born fighter, so he has opted to move up to 160. An 11th round stoppage win over Gary O’Sullivan proved his decision was a sagacious one. With Munguia holding the WBO title at 154, he gets the chance to skip the long line of contenders as he ranks number one in the sanctioning body at 160.

Andrade has long expressed an interest in facing Munguia. Well, it appears that he could very well get his wish.