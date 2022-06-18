Listen Now:  
Ramirez KO’s Nova in Fifth

Posted on 06/18/2022

By: Sean Crose

Featherweight Abraham Nova appeared on Saturday’s Beterbiev-Smith card which went down at the Theater in Madison Square Garden. The 21-0 New Yorker (by way of Puerto Rico) faced the 9-1 Robeisy Ramirez in a scheduled 10 round affair. The first round saw Ramirez appear to be the sharper puncher. Nova tried to maintain range in the second, refusing to engage willingly with his aggressive opponent. The third was close and exciting, with both fighters trading blows frequently in the center of the ring.

Nova flicked his jab in Ramirez’ face with success in the fourth, occasionally following it up with an overhand right. Fireworks erupted again, however, in the last thirty seconds of the round. Noca continued to flick the jab in the fifth while Ramirez came forward with a guard that could be called low at best. Sometimes he nearly let his hands hang at his sides. As the round wore on, however, Ramirez sent his man to the mat with a howitzer of a left, ending the fight immediately.

