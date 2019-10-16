Promoter Frank Warren Expresses Concern Over Tyson Fury’s WWE Stint

By: Hans Themistode

Looking at the six foot nine inch Tyson Fury, he has the complete look of a fighter. When glancing at his undefeated record through 30 professional contest in the boxing ring, it only further backs that remark.

In the world of Heavyweight boxing, everyone is considered a large human being. Yet, Fury stands out amongst the rest because of his size. Throughout his career he has been able to utilize his large frame to his advantage each and every time he has stepped foot in the ring.

For most fighters their talents start and stop in the boxing ring. In the case of Fury however, his brilliance stretches far beyond simply putting on a pair of boxing gloves and dominating his opposition.

Recently, Fury has decided to take his abilities to the world of WWE. It was a shocking move but one that made sense. Fury, who is currently the Lineal Heavyweight champion, has always had an attraction for the microphone. His ability to pontificate himself is second to none.

Fury’s decision to join the WWE isn’t simply predicated on a gimmick. He is reportedly receiving 15 million for a showdown with WWE Super star wrestler Braun Strowman later this month on Halloween.

For fans this might seem to be nothing more than a stunt, but for promoter Frank Warren, he is legitimately concerned with Fury’s newfound endeavors.

“His profile gets bigger every time and he’s doing us promoters a real favour by going on WWE,” he said. “But truthfully, I don’t like the risk of his cut opening up. Tyson’s a law unto himself. It’s risky though, no doubt about that.”

That aforementioned cut that Warren is speaking of was caused due to the left hand of his previous opponent, Otto Wallin.

What was supposed to be nothing more than a warm up fight for Fury, turned into a grueling 12 round affair. One that Fury almost lost. Still, even with the risks Fury is placing himself in, there are several perks that come along with entering the world of WWE.

As Warren stated, the amount of publicity and exposure that he is being afforded at the moment is a promoters dream. His popularity will undoubtedly soar to new heights but still, he doesn’t enjoy it but he understands the choice.

“In an ideal world I’d prefer he didn’t do it, but it’s all about the bigger picture for him. He’s a natural wrestling star.”

Let’s look at this from two different perspectives. On one hand the WWE, no matter how real it looks is ultimately fake. Much of it is scripted and the wrestlers do their best to prevent each other from sustaining injury. With that being said, tons of injuries do occur as a result of it.

Remember Rey Misterio? The high flying wrestler has suffered from a long list of injuries to both his biceps which resulted in over 3 surgeries and his knee as well. Former champion Edge suffered a neck injury in 2003 which required surgery. In 2005, a torn pectoral muscle forced him back to the sidelines. Four years later in 2009 a torn Achilles tendon caused him to once again hit the sidelines for over a year. Due to his injuries, he was given no choice but to retire as he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis which causes the spine too narrow.

So in many ways the WWE can present Fury with just as much dangers if not more so than professional boxing.

Warren and a host of others have shared their concern and for good reason. Fury might be enjoying his new career ventures, but those who are heavily invested in his championship status as a boxer have plenty to be concerned about.