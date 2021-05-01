PBC Pay Per View Recap: Sebastian Fondura Stops Jorge Cota In Four

By: Sean Crose

The 16-0-1 super middleweight Sebastian Fondura fought on the Ruiz-Arreola pay per view card on Saturday. He went up against the 30-4-0 Jorge Cota in a scheduled 12 round WBC title eliminator. Each man swung and landed hard in the first. The fighters continued to swing away in the second. The fight remained on the inside in the third, as it had through much of the second, with each fighter going at the other hard.

Fondura rocked his man in the fourth, truly hurting Cota. The game Cota hung in there, but Fondura kept banging away, causing the referee to stop the fight. Cota was clearly unhappy with the stoppage, but there was no doubt the man was taking an enormous amount of damage. The referee had obviously decided he would rather be safe than sorry.