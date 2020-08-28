PBC On Fox Preview: Erislandy Lara Returns

By: Sean Crose

The PBC returns to Fox this Saturday night with a pair of super middleweight battles. First, Alfredo Angulo, 26-7-0, will face Caleb Truax, 34-1-2, in a scheduled 12 rounder. Angulo is having something of a career resurgence after winning a surprising UD against Peter Quillan last September in Bakersfield, California. Truax will be returning to the ring after an eight month absence. He was last seen besting David Basajjamivule via majority decision in Minneapolis back in January.

The main event will feature the highly regarded, 26-3-3, Erislandy Lara as he defends his portion of the WBA’s super welterweight championship (the WBA is known to use a variety of different titles) against widely unknown, 22-3-1, Greg Vendetii. Lara was last seen in the ring knocking out Ramon Alvarez last August in Minneapolis. Vendetti’s last ring go-round saw him win the IBO super welterweight title via a UD win over Michael Anderson in Everett, Massachusetts.