O’Shaquie Foster WIns Back wbc junior lightweight title from Robson Conceicao  

By: Sean Crose

The WBC’s junior lightweight title was on the line Saturday night at the Turning Stone Casino in New York when defending champion Robson Conceicao, 19-2-1, took on the 22-3 O’Shaquie Foster, the man he won the WBC belt from back in July. Not only was the first fight controversial, as many felt Foster was robbed by the judges, it was also less than thrilling. “I almost fell asleep the first time,” broadcaster -and former world titlist – Timothy Bradley stated on ESPN’s live broadcast Saturday night. There was hope, at least, that the rematch would be a more entertaining affair than the first go round.

And indeed, the first round made for a promising three minutes of boxing. Both men threw leather and the pace was rather fast. They tangled up at times, as well, but it was clear each man was looking to impress in the shadow of the first bout. Both fighters opted to pick their shots in a rather uneventful second. Conceicao pushed the action earlier on in the third. The defending champion also worked the body effectively. Foster landed well himself – but didn’t throw as many punches as Conceicao did. By the fourth it was clear Foster was having difficulty getting comfortable, as he wasn’t fighting as fluidly as Conceicao.

Foster looked like he had hurt Conceicao early in the fifth, but Conceicao recovered quickly if he had been hurt at all. Both men had their moments in the chapter. At the very least no one could accuse the fighters of being boring this time around. Foster may well have carried the sixth. Each man employed effective sharpshooting, but it was Foster who may have ended up getting the better of things. Conceicao threw and landed well in the seventh. Had he had heavier hands, the defending champion may have been able to end things early.

Foster did well for himself for the first part of the eighth. He became less active in the second part of the round, but he still may have done enough to taken it. The ninth saw Foster fire well…but Conceicao through more frequently. Still it was Foster who rocked his man in the tenth. Sure enough, Conceicao nearly hit the mat. It was clear in between rounds that Conceicao was looking beat up and was breathing heavy in his corner. Like most of the fight, the eleventh was hard to score, as each man certainly had his moments – though Foster may have edged it. The twelfth and final round was a see-saw affair, which each man dominating at times. The judges ended up ruling in favor of Foster via split decision. Unlike the first fight between the two men, it would be hard to argue the rematch was boring.