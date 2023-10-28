O’Shaquie Foster Comes Back From Behind, Knocks Out Rocky Hernandez In Final Round Of Fight Of The Year Candidate

By: Sean Crose

The WBC super featherweight title was on the line Saturday night as 20-2 champion O’Shaquie Foster took on 34-1 challenger Rocky Hernandez. The scheduled 12 rounder was broadcast live from Cancun Mexico by DAZN. Hernandez pushed the action in the first while Foster worked to maintain range. The challenger was able to land well in the second. Foster appeared to be having difficulty keeping Hernandez off him in the third. The fourth saw Hernandez effectively cut off the ring. Foster attempted to fire off punches in volume in the fifth, to mixed results.

Foster was more proactive in the sixth, but Hernandez was clearly the busier of the two fighters. With that in mind, Foster was far more aggressive in the seventh. Hernandez had slowed down by the eighth, though he continued to apply pressure, as he had since the sound of the opening bell. Sure enough, it was Foster who began pushing the action in the ninth. Hernandez turned up the volume in the tenth, firing his shots in fast and furious fashion.

Out of the blue in the eleventh, Foster hurt his man. Completely stunned, Hernandez then took a beating from Foster. Then, in a stunning turn of events, Hernandez began banging away at Foster. It was, without doubt, round of the year material. The twelfth and final round saw the battle continue, as each man went for broke…at least at first. Hernandez, actually took his foot off the gas. It cost him, for Foster suddenly dropped his man. Hernandez beat the count, but Foster was on him like a pit-bull. Hernandez went down and got up again. Still, he was now stumbling around the ring as if he were inebriated. A final flurry from Foster led the referee to stop the fight.