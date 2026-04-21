By: Sean Crose

Admittedly, it was surprising to learn that heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk was going to take on virtual boxing novice Rico Verhoeven as his next opponent. Usyk, after all, is considered the consummate professional – a man who takes the fight game seriously. Let Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua take on the Jake Pauls of the world. Usyk would keep it real. Or so the fight world thought. Yet here we are, with Usyk set to take on Verhoeven next month in Egypt, proving yet again that boxing is a sport loaded with surprises.

While it’s true Verhoeven isn’t a complete and total newbie – the man has had one single boxing match to place on his resume – he’s as close to being a novice as one can get without actually being a novice. Again, Usyk’s choice of opponent is a bit unexpected. Here’s a question we should be asking ourselves, however: What’s so wrong with Usyk jumping onthe novelty fight bandwagon? He’s been the undisputed champion of both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions – a stunning accomplishment. He’s also spent the past several years defeating Joshua, Fury, and Daniel Dubois on two occasions a piece. Again, a stunning accomplishment.

So, again, what’s wrong with the guy hopping on the novelty fight bandwagon? When you look at things objectively, absolutely nothing. While it’s true novelty bouts have taken over the sport in recent years to a large degree, it’s not like Usyk is simply searching for easy paydays without first having paid his dues. This undefeated future Hall of Famer has earned the right to engage in this bout with Verhoeven. It’s not like he’s going to spend the remainder of his career doing this sort of thing. Chances are this is a one match deal, a one-off if you will. Usyk himself has sated he wants to return to serious competition after the Verhoeven fight.

Let’s not forget, though, that this IS boxing, a sport where anything can happen. When I’m asked how I think a fight will go, I’m always hesitant because the truth is you just don’t know (for the record, a far younger version of myself picked Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson). It’s good to keep in mind that UFC legend Francis Ngannou dropped Tyson Fury in his first boxing match. Fury beat the count and ended up winning the fight on the judge’s cards – somewhat controversially- but it all went to show there are no guarantees in this sport.

Verhoeven, after all, is a ferocious fighter. Although making his mark as a kickboxer, the Dutchman certainly knows his way around the world of combat sports. All it takes is just one well placed punch. It’s hard, however, to picture the undefeated 24-0 Ukrainian losing to Verhoeven…even if Usyk is now 39 years of age. The guy is such a self conscious, focused and mobile boxer that it would take quite an imagination to picture him allowing himself to get hit clean or to simply be outboxed by a man who hasn’t first made his mark on boxing.

What’s even harder to imagine, however, is a lot of North Americans rushing to catch this one live. Most Americans won’t watch a novelty fight unless they know what the novelty is. And few Americans are aware of who Usyk is. That’s not a good thing, of course, but it is what it is. This will be a fight between Europeans that will transpire in the shadow of the pyramids. In other words, don’t expect Super Bowl or World Cup final viewing numbers. Still, there’s no doubt serious fans will be checking it out from across the globe. Novelty bout or fight of a lifetime, Usyk is a fighter worth checking out. Provided Usyk wins as expected, though, die hard fans will be more focused on who Usyk will fight after Verhoeven.

For Usyk, though, it’s all about the here and now. “One time, I want to do what I want. Not what I need because a lot of time I do what other people need,” says Usyk, (via Fights Around the World). “Now, I do what I need.” And what he needs, apparently, is to share the ring with a highly regarded kickboxer. To each his own – especially when you’re a two division undisputed champion.