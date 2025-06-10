Odds and Prop Bets for Canelo Vs Crawford

For the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight on September 13, 2025, here’s a comparison of moneyline odds and prop bets from three mainstream sportsbooks—DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars. Odds are approximate and subject to change.
Moneyline Odds
- DraftKings: Canelo -195, Crawford +155
- BetMGM: Canelo -188, Crawford +160
- Caesars: Canelo -190, Crawford +150
- Best Value: DraftKings for Canelo (-195), BetMGM for Crawford (+160)
Prop Bets
Fight Goes the Distance
- Yes: ~-340 to -390
- No: ~+265
Total Rounds
- Over 10.5: ~-390
- Under 10.5: ~+265
Method of Victory
- Canelo by Decision: ~+105 to +115
- Canelo by KO/TKO: ~+330 to +360
- Crawford by Decision: ~+225
- Crawford by KO/TKO: ~+800 to +850
Specific Round Betting
- Canelo in Rounds 7-12: ~+500 to +550
- Crawford in Rounds 7-12: ~+1200 to +1250
Knockdown Props
- Knockdown in Rounds 1-4: ~+1500 to +1600
- Total Knockdowns Under 1.5: ~-3800 to -4000
Decision Type
- Majority Decision: ~+750 to +800
- Split Decision: ~+380 to +400
Draw
- Fight Ends in a Draw: ~+1550 to +1600
Insights
- Canelo Favored: Decision (+105 to +115) is the most likely outcome; KO (+330 to +360) is possible but less probable.
- Crawford’s Path: Decision (+225) is safer; KO (+800 to +850) is a long shot due to Canelo’s durability.
- Fight Duration: Expected to go 12 rounds (Over 10.5 at -390), reflecting both fighters’ defensive skills.
- Notes: BetMGM and Caesars prop odds are partially inferred from DraftKings and FanDuel trends due to limited data. Check sportsbooks closer to fight night for updated odds and additional props.