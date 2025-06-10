Odds and Prop Bets for Canelo Vs Crawford

Odds and Prop Bets for Canelo Vs Crawford

For the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight on September 13, 2025, here’s a comparison of moneyline odds and prop bets from three mainstream sportsbooks—DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars. Odds are approximate and subject to change.

Moneyline Odds

  • DraftKings: Canelo -195, Crawford +155
  • BetMGM: Canelo -188, Crawford +160
  • Caesars: Canelo -190, Crawford +150
  • Best Value: DraftKings for Canelo (-195), BetMGM for Crawford (+160)

Prop Bets

Fight Goes the Distance

  • Yes: ~-340 to -390
  • No: ~+265

Total Rounds

  • Over 10.5: ~-390
  • Under 10.5: ~+265

Method of Victory

  • Canelo by Decision: ~+105 to +115
  • Canelo by KO/TKO: ~+330 to +360
  • Crawford by Decision: ~+225
  • Crawford by KO/TKO: ~+800 to +850

Specific Round Betting

  • Canelo in Rounds 7-12: ~+500 to +550
  • Crawford in Rounds 7-12: ~+1200 to +1250

Knockdown Props

  • Knockdown in Rounds 1-4: ~+1500 to +1600
  • Total Knockdowns Under 1.5: ~-3800 to -4000

Decision Type

  • Majority Decision: ~+750 to +800
  • Split Decision: ~+380 to +400

Draw

  • Fight Ends in a Draw: ~+1550 to +1600

Insights

  • Canelo Favored: Decision (+105 to +115) is the most likely outcome; KO (+330 to +360) is possible but less probable.
  • Crawford’s Path: Decision (+225) is safer; KO (+800 to +850) is a long shot due to Canelo’s durability.
  • Fight Duration: Expected to go 12 rounds (Over 10.5 at -390), reflecting both fighters’ defensive skills.
  • Notes: BetMGM and Caesars prop odds are partially inferred from DraftKings and FanDuel trends due to limited data. Check sportsbooks closer to fight night for updated odds and additional props.