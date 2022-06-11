Munguia Steamrolls Kelly

By: Sean Crose

Jaime Munguia made his super middleweight debut on Saturday night when he squared off against Jimmy Kelly in a scheduled 12 round affair that was broadcast live from the DAZN streaming service.

The 26-2-1 Kelly came out behind a high guard in the first while the 39-1 Munguia maintained range before trying to move in. Kelly landed well in combinations in the first minute of the second. The Englishman continued to remain game throughout the chapter.

Munguia continued to pursue Kelly in the third. Kelly, however, was able to land well. Kelly actually appeared in control during the fourth. Each fighter was still looking sharp in the fifth. Munguia, however was able to drop Kelly.

The courageous Kelly got up but with over a minute left, he clearly looked in bad shape. Munguia put him down a second time, but Kelly got up once more. The third knockdown, scored seconds later, led the referee to stop the match.