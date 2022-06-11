Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Munguia Steamrolls Kelly

Posted on 06/11/2022

By: Sean Crose

Jaime Munguia made his super middleweight debut on Saturday night when he squared off against Jimmy Kelly in a scheduled 12 round affair that was broadcast live from the DAZN streaming service.

The 26-2-1 Kelly came out behind a high guard in the first while the 39-1 Munguia maintained range before trying to move in. Kelly landed well in combinations in the first minute of the second. The Englishman continued to remain game throughout the chapter.

Munguia continued to pursue Kelly in the third. Kelly, however, was able to land well. Kelly actually appeared in control during the fourth. Each fighter was still looking sharp in the fifth. Munguia, however was able to drop Kelly.

The courageous Kelly got up but with over a minute left, he clearly looked in bad shape. Munguia put him down a second time, but Kelly got up once more. The third knockdown, scored seconds later, led the referee to stop the match.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire 2 Preview
June 6th
Tyson Fury Says He's Remaining Retired
June 9th
Rolando Romero On Gervonta Davis Fight: "I Lost To A Better Man"
June 2nd
Ryan Garcia Eyes Gervonta Davis, Calls Haney-Kambosos A "'Nyquil' Type Of Performance"
June 6th
Edgar Berlanga Vs. Alexis Angulo Undercard Results: Josue Vargas Violently Stopped Against Dakota Linger
June 11th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend