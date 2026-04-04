The September 19 rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at the Sphere in Las Vegas is headed toward a legal confrontation that could dwarf the fight itself.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, told ESPN’s Andreas Hale on April 1 that Mayweather is officially in breach of his contract after publicly calling the bout an exhibition and casting doubt on the venue. Two days later, Mathur told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the financial consequences of walking away could reach eight or nine figures in damages.

“There’s a massive penalty,” Mathur told the Review-Journal. “There’s gonna be damages and those damages they’re quite substantial. It’s eight-, nine-figure damages.”

Three Contracts, Three Dates, and a Paper Trail

The contractual framework behind the rematch is more layered than the public announcement suggested. According to Mathur’s account to ESPN, Mayweather signed three separate agreements on three different dates with two different parties, all connected to his return to professional boxing. The first was signed on October 24, 2025. The second on November 6. The third on December 14. All three were eventually merged together in January 2026. Mayweather received money upon signing each one.

Beyond those deposits, Mathur said Mayweather also took out an advance against his purse for the Pacquiao fight, deepening a financial commitment that now makes his public reversal significantly more complicated.

“He did get deposits and then he also took a loan against the purse,” Mathur told the Review-Journal. “So, this is beyond just getting a deposit from the fight contract.”

Mathur told ESPN that the documentation is comprehensive: “We have the DocuSign proofs as well as wet signatures with his device ID, with his IP address, with everything there.”

What Mayweather Said

The breach was triggered by Mayweather’s comments at a March 28 autograph signing at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, where he told Vegas Sports Today that the Sphere was not a confirmed venue and that the September event would be an exhibition, not a sanctioned professional fight.

“We don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at,” Mayweather said. “The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s 100 percent going to be there. And this is not actually a fight, it’s an exhibition.”

Those statements contradicted the official Netflix announcement from February 23, which framed the bout as a professional rematch with Mayweather’s 50-0 record on the line, streaming globally to more than 325 million subscribers at no additional cost. The Sphere’s own social media accounts promoted the event. Both Mayweather Promotions and Manny Pacquiao Promotions were listed as co-promoters alongside CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

Mathur told ESPN that Mayweather was fully aware of a recent site visit to the Sphere that included 35 to 40 representatives from Pacquiao’s team, Mayweather’s team, Netflix, and the event’s producers. “No one in these last three months has brought up anything related to the venue or related to the fight not being a professional fight,” Mathur said. “His team has had all the contracts. He signed all the contracts.”

Pacquiao Fires Back

Pacquiao responded directly in interviews with Fight Hub TV and Fighthype in the days following Mayweather’s comments, leaving no room for ambiguity about where he stands.

“Is that what he’s feeling? But he signed a real fight,” Pacquiao told Fight Hub TV with a smirk. “Yes, the contract that we signed is a real fight. I wouldn’t fight an exhibition. It’s a real fight. That’s the contract that he signed. He has to remember that.”

Speaking to Fighthype, Pacquiao was even more direct: “No exhibition. It’s either a real fight or nothing.”

Pacquiao also hinted that Mayweather’s maneuvering may be tactical rather than contractual. “He has his own strategy,” Pacquiao said. “Maybe he thinks I’m going to take him lightly.” He added that his approach for the rematch would be different from 2015: “I have improved and better strategy compared to the last one. This time, no excuse.” The last line was a clear reference to the torn rotator cuff that Pacquiao revealed after the first fight, an injury that required surgery and fueled years of debate about what might have happened had he entered the ring healthy.

Reuters reported on April 3 that Pacquiao told local media the same message: “If that’s what he is feeling but he signed for a real match. The contract that we signed is for a real fight. He has to remember that.”

The Zambidis Problem

The breach extends beyond Mayweather’s public comments. According to Mathur’s interview with ESPN, Mayweather’s planned June exhibition against retired Greek kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in Athens is also a direct violation of the Pacquiao agreement. The contractual terms governing Mayweather’s return to professional boxing appear to restrict his ability to take other fights without authorization from the parties involved in the September event.

Mayweather has three bouts on his 2026 calendar: a spring exhibition against Mike Tyson that has already been postponed, the Zambidis fight in June, and the Pacquiao rematch in September. Mathur’s position is that the latter two are now in direct conflict.

“We put this together to put on something that the fans would love and would be a massive sports event,” Mathur told ESPN. “We wanted to do something that makes history and he wants to come around and try to change terms last minute because he thinks he can. No, he can’t. Not happening.”

Deadlines, Legal Counsel, and the Sphere Clock

Mathur told the Review-Journal that Mayweather faced a Thursday, April 3 deadline to provide written confirmation of his intent to fulfill the contract. If he does, he would then have 14 days to formally cure the breach. Mayweather has retained legal counsel, and Mathur acknowledged the review process could stretch for weeks.

But the Sphere imposes its own timeline. Staging an event at the $2.3 billion venue requires months of production work to build custom content for its 160,000 square foot wraparound LED interior. When UFC held its first event there in September 2024, TKO’s in-house team spent months developing the visual production. Mathur said the Mayweather fight would need a resolution within 45 days to allow adequate preparation for the Mexican Independence Day weekend card.

Mathur did not rule out replacing Mayweather as Pacquiao’s opponent if the situation collapses entirely, but he declined to speculate on alternatives. The promotional infrastructure, the Netflix deal, and the Sphere booking all exist independently of Mayweather’s participation. Whether any other opponent could justify that platform is a separate question.

Financial Pressure on All Sides

Mayweather’s financial picture adds context to the dispute, though it does not explain it entirely. He filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza in February, alleging that his former advisor Al Haymon orchestrated years of financial fraud that diverted a staggering portion of his career earnings. He has also been sued over more than $300,000 in unpaid rent on a Manhattan luxury apartment and faces separate lawsuits from two Miami jewelers claiming he owes millions for watches and jewelry. MMA Mania reported that Mayweather still owes Logan Paul $1.5 million from their 2021 exhibition.

None of that necessarily explains why a fighter who earned more than $1.2 billion in career purses would risk nine-figure damages over the classification of a fight. But it frames a pattern of financial complexity that contradicts the “Money” persona Mayweather has spent two decades cultivating.

Mathur was blunt about what he believes is motivating the reversal: “If he’s scared of Manny and he does not want to put his record on the line in a professional boxing match, not only should he have never executed any of these agreements, but he should just come out right and say it because Manny ain’t scared.”

Confidential Materials and the Road Ahead

Mathur warned that the paper trail behind this fight is more detailed than either side has publicly disclosed, and that confidentiality may not survive a prolonged dispute.

“It’s really like Floyd saying the car is black, but really the car is white,” Mathur told the Review-Journal. “He’s insisting it’s black, but really the car is white. And there’s no in between. There’s no shades of gray anywhere. This is a black and white situation. It is 100 percent a pro fight. And every agreement is based off that.”

“So, if push comes to shove and it goes down a certain road, well, at that point, certain materials that are confidential today will no longer be confidential.”

Separately, Pacquiao’s planned exhibition against former junior welterweight champion Ruslan Provodnikov, originally scheduled for April 18 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center, has been postponed. The Review-Journal reported the new target date is June 6. The postponement was driven by a scheduling conflict with WWE’s WrestleMania 42, which occupies the same weekend in Las Vegas.

Netflix and the Sphere have deferred questions about the fight’s status. Mayweather has not publicly responded to the breach allegations or the specific contract details Mathur has disclosed. For now, the situation sits with the lawyers.

Mayweather built a 50-0 career on controlling every variable: the opponent, the timing, the venue, the money. For the first time, the variable he cannot control is the contract he already signed, the deposits he already cashed, and the advance he already spent. The zero was always protected by design. The question now is whether the design holds when the architect wants to change the blueprint after the building is already going up.