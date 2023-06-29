Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez Pulls Out Close Win Over Terrell Bostic

Posted on 06/29/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 12-0-1 Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez took on 8-1 fellow junior welterweight Terrell Bostic Thursday night at the Sony Theater in New York City. The bout was a scheduled eight round affair. Bostic looked very fluid and strong in the opening round. Gonzalez, however, was able to find his stride in the two rounds following. It was a close fight, no doubt, but Bostic looked to be getting muscled by the stronger Gonzalez. Bostic had his moments in the fourth, but Gonzalez did some strong work courtesy powerful punching and a sharp southpaw jab.

Bostic was sent to the mat by Gonzalez is the fifth, but it was from a toss, not a punch. Slowing the tempo down a bit in the sixth, Bostic perhaps threw Gonzalez off a bit, as he was able to land effective and to keep his man from launching a serious offense. Bostic went on to toss off a series of strong body shots in the seventh. It looked like the fight might be starting to turn in Bostic’s favor. The eighth and final round saw Bostic continue to work the body with fast, accurate punches. Gonzalez, on the other hand, tried to land power shots that would earn him the win (by decision or by knockout). After the fight had ended, it was frankly difficult to tell who the judges would give the nod to.

Yet in the end, Gonzalez won via unanimous decision by scores of 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman On Spence-Crawford: “This Is What Our Generation Needs”
June 23rd
Kurt Scoby Demolishes Hank Lundy In Two
June 29th
Who’s keeping club fights alive in NYC? Boxing Insider, that’s who
June 29th
Felix Verdejo Will Not Face Death Penalty For Murder Of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz and Her Unborn Child
January 31st
Edgar Berlanga Drops Jason Quigley Repeatedly, Wins In Front Of Hometown New York City Crowd.
June 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend