Manny Pacquiao, Randy Gordon, and Boxing Legends Headline International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Canastota, NY – June 5, 2025 – The International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) is set to honor its Class of 2025 this week, June 5–8, in a grand celebration of boxing’s finest. Headlining the star-studded inductees is Filipino icon Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, alongside esteemed broadcaster and journalist Randy Gordon, a prominent voice as Boxing Insider’s commentator. Joining them are a remarkable group of fighters, referees, and contributors who have left an indelible mark on the sport. The induction weekend, held in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota, New York, promises to be a historic gathering of boxing royalty.

Manny Pacquiao: A Global Icon Enters Immortality

Manny Pacquiao, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, enters the IBHOF in his first year of eligibility. With a professional career spanning from 1995 to 2021, Pacquiao amassed a record of 62-8-2, including 39 knockouts, and won world titles across eight weight divisions—from flyweight to super welterweight. His victories over Hall of Famers like Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto, and Oscar De La Hoya cemented his legacy as a pound-for-pound titan. Pacquiao’s thrilling style, marked by blistering speed and relentless work rate, made him a global sensation and a national hero in the Philippines.

“I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift,” Pacquiao said upon his election in December 2024. “Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing’s highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach.”

Pacquiao’s induction comes as no surprise, with voters like ESPN’s Mike Coppinger calling him a “slam-dunk” candidate. His trainer, Freddie Roach, himself a 2012 IBHOF inductee, likened Pacquiao to Muhammad Ali, saying, “I opened my gym, Wild Card Boxing Club, in hopes that the next Muhammad Ali would walk through the door. Little did I know that in 2001, my Muhammad Ali would weigh 122 pounds. His name was Manny Pacquiao, and he was and still is the pride of the Philippines.”

Randy Gordon: The Voice of Boxing Honored

Randy Gordon, a multifaceted figure in boxing, is inducted in the Observer category for his decades of contributions as a journalist, broadcaster, and former New York State Athletic Commissioner. As Boxing Insider’s commentator, Gordon’s insightful analysis and passion for the sport have made him a beloved figure among fans. His career also includes a stint as editor-in-chief of The Ring magazine, where he helped shape boxing journalism, and as a SiriusXM radio host, where his storytelling brought the sport’s history to life.

Upon receiving the call to the Hall, Gordon expressed disbelief and joy: “I’ve got a lot of great phone calls during my career—from Bert Sugar to be editor of The Ring to the governor to become the commissioner of New York. But this is the greatest boxing business call in my entire life. Am I dreaming? Is this true?”

Gordon’s induction recognizes his role in preserving boxing’s legacy through media and his advocacy for fighter safety during his time as a commissioner. His presence at the ceremony will undoubtedly resonate with fans who have followed his commentary on Boxing Insider and beyond.

The Class of 2025: A Diverse and Storied Group

The 2025 class includes 14 inductees across multiple categories, voted in by the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians. Alongside Pacquiao and Gordon, the following legends will be enshrined:

Men’s Modern Category :

: Vinny Paz (“The Pazmanian Devil”), a two-division world champion known for his heart and comeback spirit, including a remarkable return after a near-career-ending neck injury. Paz exclaimed, “This is the best phone call I’ve ever taken! Love it, love it, love it!”

(“The Pazmanian Devil”), a two-division world champion known for his heart and comeback spirit, including a remarkable return after a near-career-ending neck injury. Paz exclaimed, “This is the best phone call I’ve ever taken! Love it, love it, love it!” Michael Nunn (“Second To”), a former middleweight and super middleweight champion, who said, “This is the crowning moment of my career.”

(“Second To”), a former middleweight and super middleweight champion, who said, “This is the crowning moment of my career.” Women’s Modern Category :

: Yessica “Kika” Chavez , a former IBF junior flyweight and WBC flyweight champion from Mexico, celebrated for her technical prowess.

, a former IBF junior flyweight and WBC flyweight champion from Mexico, celebrated for her technical prowess. Anne Sophie Mathis , a French powerhouse who held WBA and WBC junior welterweight titles.

, a French powerhouse who held WBA and WBC junior welterweight titles. Mary Jo Sanders , a former WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion known for her skill and tenacity.

, a former WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion known for her skill and tenacity. Women’s Trailblazer Category :

: Cathy “Cat” Davis , a pioneer who helped elevate women’s boxing in its early days.

, a pioneer who helped elevate women’s boxing in its early days. Non-Participant Category :

: Kenny Bayless , a respected referee who officiated countless high-stakes bouts with fairness and composure.

, a respected referee who officiated countless high-stakes bouts with fairness and composure. Al Gavin (posthumous), a legendary cutman whose work ensured fighters’ safety.

(posthumous), a legendary cutman whose work ensured fighters’ safety. Harry Gibbs (posthumous), a revered referee whose legacy endures in the sport.

(posthumous), a revered referee whose legacy endures in the sport. Observer Category :

: Ross Greenburg , former HBO Sports executive whose productions elevated boxing’s global reach. Greenburg noted, “It’s a beautiful honor. I put my heart into it and all the colleagues I worked with over the years put everything into it as well.”

, former HBO Sports executive whose productions elevated boxing’s global reach. Greenburg noted, “It’s a beautiful honor. I put my heart into it and all the colleagues I worked with over the years put everything into it as well.” Old Timer Category :

: Rodrigo Valdez (posthumous), a Colombian middleweight champion who competed from 1963 to 1980.

(posthumous), a Colombian middleweight champion who competed from 1963 to 1980. Pioneer Category :

: Owen Swift (posthumous), an early figure in boxing’s history whose contributions laid the groundwork for the modern sport.

A Weekend of Celebration

The IBHOF Induction Weekend, running from June 5 to June 8, 2025, will feature a packed schedule of events at Canastota and the nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino. Fans can look forward to ringside talks, a 5K race, a parade led by Grand Marshal Sydney Sweeney, autograph sessions, and the induction ceremony itself on June 8, which will be streamed live.

The ceremony will also see the attendance of boxing greats like Nonito Donaire, a four-division world champion, who will join Pacquiao to celebrate the festivities. “Nonito Donaire thrilled fans around the world with his exciting and skillful ring style,” said IBHOF Executive Director Edward Brophy. “We are thrilled that he will make his first visit to Canastota in June.”

A Legacy Preserved

The Class of 2025 embodies the resilience, courage, and excellence that define boxing. From Pacquiao’s unparalleled achievements in the ring to Gordon’s enduring voice behind the mic, this year’s inductees represent the sport’s past, present, and future. As Canastota prepares to welcome fans from around the world, the IBHOF Induction Weekend promises to be a fitting tribute to these legends.

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2025 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor