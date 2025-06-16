Manny Pacquiao And Shane Mosley – Real Respecting Real

By: Sean Crose

It’s something fans have seen countless times before – the legendary Manny Pacquiao doing roadwork in the California hills. As usual, he’s with a crowd of like minded runners as he makes his way to the top of the famous Griffith Park. On Monday, however, a new addition was found among Pacquiao and his crew – the one and only Shane Mosley. There’s something iconic about two former foes reunited and on friendly terms. While Pacquiao defeated the then 39 year old Mosely back in 2011, there’s no doubt that the overused saying is nonetheless true – real respects real.

Speaking to Fight Hype, Mosley was clear about the current crop of fighters. “I think that they’re getting paid too much money probably,” the former all time great admitted. “They’re not fighting for the fans.” Many, if not most, fight fans likely agree with the man. “Some of them are trying to fight,” he conceded, but added that “people are afraid to lose now.” He then weighed in on boxing’s newest honcho, Turki Alalshikh. “I think he’s starting to understand the sport a little better now,” Porter stated. That, of course, is a good thing. “Boxing was so great,” Mosley said, referring to his own heyday, “because we went out and fight in our era.”

His old foe turned running mate Pacquiao sees himself as a blast from the past, as the Filipino icon is preparing to face welterweight titlist Mario Barrios this summer. It’s a tall order. While Pacquiao was nothing but a force of nature in his time, it’s hard to imagine him being his former self when he takes on Barrios in July. He lost his last bout a few years ago, when he dropped a decision to Yordenis Ugas. It would be rather strange to think he’s now going to be the same man who went through Oscar De La Hoya a decade and a half ago.

Still, people tend to live for the memories. And make no mistake about it, Pacquiao has given fans plenty of those. Like Mosley, he also showed that he wasn’t afraid to take on the best on a regular basis. That perhaps is the source of some of his appeal even when he’s facing an uncertain future. He may not be the fighter he once was, but Pacquiao is still a fighter at heart – and it’s tough to stop being the person you were since entering adulthood.