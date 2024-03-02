Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Luis Lopez Stops Reiya Abe In Eight

Posted on 03/02/2024

By: Sean Crose

The 25-3-1 Reiya Abe had the chance of a lifetime Saturday at New York’s Turning Stone Casino as he faced the 29-2 IBF featherweight titlist Luis Lopez. On paper at least, it looked like a fascinating contest between two fighters worth their figurative weight in salt. The first was an interesting affair. Lopez wasn’t afraid to look wild as he went after his slick southpaw opponent. The tactic worked well, as Lopez was able to effectively put in work on his man.  By the second it appeared that Abe might have a problem on his hands. His strategy appeared to be to make himself illusive. Yet Lopez was able to land hard, chopping blows on his man during the round.

To make matters worse, Abe returned to his corner with a serious black eye – the kind of black eye that may have been a sign of considerable damage. The ring doctor, however, allowed the fight to continue. Lopez resumed his assault in the third. Once again, the ring doctor checked Abe’s eye, and once again the challenger was allowed to fight. Credit had to go to Abe in the fourth for giving it his absolute all. The pace had slowed a bit in the fifth, but Lopez remained in control of the tempo.

With that being said, Abe was able to land effectively in his own right in the sixth. Still, by the end of the seventh, Abe’s face was a total mess, as both eyes were now swollen. A furious eighth round flurry from Lopez led the referee to finally stop the fight before Abe endured further damage.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia’s Behavior Can’t Be Ignored
March 1st
Terence Crawford: Free Agent
February 27th
Chris Van Heerden’s Girlfriend Was First Detained By Russian Authorities While Visiting Relatives
February 22nd
Edgar Berlanga Knocks Out Padraig McCrory In Sixth Round
February 25th
Canelo Reportedly Breaks With PBC
February 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend