Logan Paul Gives KSI The Edge In Terms Of Punching Power Over Floyd Mayweather

By: Hans Themistode

Logan Paul has the unique experience of facing both a world-class boxer and a world-famous YouTuber.

The social media star turned de-facto prizefighter, was first introduced to the boxing world on August 25th, 2018. On the night, Paul graced the ring against fellow social media sensation, KSI, in a six-round amateur contest. After their first bout was ruled a majority draw, the two would do it again one year later. This time, they would ditch the protective headgear and have a full-blown sanctioned boxing match. Although their contest was razor tight, Paul would go on to lose a close split decision.

To add to his peculiar boxing journey, Paul found himself standing across the ring from one of the greatest boxers of his generation in Floyd Mayweather. The two would tango earlier this year on June 6th, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in an eight-round exhibition.

While no winner was announced, their showdown was considered an unbelievable success, reportedly totaling more than one million pay-per-view buys.

As Paul sat back and reflected on his unusual boxing voyage, he was asked to juxtapose the punching power of both KSI and Mayweather. Without giving it a moment’s notice, Paul gave his answer.

“KSI for sure, for sure,” said Paul during an interview with True Geordie. “Not even a competition.”

Despite being nailed by hard shots throughout, Paul has stated on numerous occasions that he was never in any serious trouble during his showdown against Mayweather. On the contrary, Paul appeared to be on wobbly legs at numerous points throughout his contest against KSI. In the third round, in particular, KSI connected on a hard right hand that saw Paul hit the deck.

Fortunately for the social media star, referee Jack Reiss deemed the knockdown a slip. Still, even with that distinction, Paul appeared far more interested in boxing and moving throughout the duration of their contest as opposed to engaging.

Having felt the power of both KSI and Mayweather, Paul is simply of the belief that KSI’s punching power is far superior to that of the former five-division world champion.

“[Floyd’s] clean shots, I was like, cool, good shot. KSI I’m like, keep my f*cking face away from those hands.”