Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Lennox lewis on Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson FUry 2: "I think we're going to get a different Tyson for this fight."

Featured 2 Headlines

oscar de la hoya suggests ryan garcia-teofimo lopez Fight

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 2 Headlines

AC Boxing History: Boxing and The BoardWalk Go Back a Long Way

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 2 Headlines

Updated Card For NOV 16 Boxing Insider Promotions at Tropicana Atlantic City

Featured 2 Headlines

Jack Catterall has arrived

Featured 2

Lennox lewis on Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson FUry 2: “I think we’re going to get a different Tyson for this fight.”

Published

By: Sean Crose

If anyone knows a thing or two about high level championship boxing, it’s one Lennox Lewis, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, as well as an all time great. Now long retired, Lewis’ opinion carries weight when he speaks about the contemporary boxing scene. Needless to say, the man has interesting things to say about the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, which will go down in Saudi Arabia on December 21t.

On a recent interview with Fight News, Lewis weighed in on the fact that Fury, who lost a squeaker to Usyk on the cards their first fight, claimed he won’t change much about his approach for the second fight. All he needs, he argues, is to do more of the same, just at a higher volume. Lewis isn’t buying it.

“No, it’s not as simple as that,” said Lewis. “He (Fury) does need to make some adjustments. If he didn’t make any adjustments, then he would lose the fight again. He would have to make some adjustments to win the fight, so he definitely has to go in there with a focused attitude and being able to throw a lot more punches.” The truth, however, is that Lewis isn’t sold on the argument that Fury is simply going to do more of the same in his rematch with Usyk.

“I don’t think he wants to give too much away,” Lewis admitted, “and I think we’re going to get a different Tyson for this fight. I think he realizes what he did wrong in the first fight.” With an ability to fight expertly as both a defensive and an offensive fighter, Fury is indeed a man with numerous tools in his toolbox. Will they be enough to best Usyk, though?

Although smaller than the towering Fury, Usyk is a profoundly skilled fighter. What’s more, he has a history of doing well against bigger men. Not only has he bested Fury in the ring, Usyk has also handily defeated former world titlist Anthony Joshua on not one, but two occasions. When asked how Usyk would do well in Lewis’ time, Lewis made it clear the undefeated Usyk would fit in well. “He would have got on good,” Lewis said of Usyk. “Just look at how Evander Holyfield got on.” Holyfield, like Usyk, successfully made the jump from cruiserweight to heavyweight during his career.

Suffice to say, Lewis defeated Holyfield in November of 1999 after fighting the popular titlist to an extremely controversial draw the previous March.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Atlantic City Boxing

AC Boxing History: Boxing and The BoardWalk Go Back a Long Way

With Boxing Insider Promotions Returning Tropicana Atlantic City on Nov 16 for our 3rd time in 2024 what better time then to start publishing...

4 days ago

Atlantic City Boxing

Updated Card For NOV 16 Boxing Insider Promotions at Tropicana Atlantic City

Boxing Insider Promotions brings Live Boxing back to Tropicana Atlantic City Nov 16 with a stacked card featuring national prospects Dominique Crowder, Avious Griffin,...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Jack Catterall has arrived

By: Sean Crose While he was favored to win on Saturday, Jack Catterall nonetheless made the world of boxing take notice when he bested...

4 days ago

Featured 2

oscar de la hoya suggests ryan garcia-teofimo lopez Fight

“We all can’t wait for @RyanGarcia comeback,” promoter Oscar De La Hoya has posted on social media. “What do you think @TeofimoLopez ?” Although...

2 days ago