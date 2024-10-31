Connect with us

Tank Davis-Lamont ROach Reportedly No Longer GOing DOwn on December 14th

ANthony Joshua-Daniel dubois: so who wins?

erislandy Lara Stops Danny Garcia in Sad affair

STACIA SUTTLES BEGINS HER PRO JOURNEY ON FRIDAY NIGHT IN ATLANTIC CITY

MICKY WARD IS BACK IN ATLANTIC CITY - COME AND SAY HELLO THIS FRIDAY

Published

By: Sean Crose

Tank Davis’ next bout looks like it’s going to go down a bit later than first thought. According to noted fight journalist Dan Rafael, the fight between Davis and WBA super featherweight titlist Lamont Roach is being pushed back to 2025.The bout reportedly might go down in January. Nothing, however, has been made official. TalkSPORT claims “it is presently unclear exactly why the fight has been postponed.” One near certainty is that the match should it still become a reality – will remain a pay per view event.

Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, is one of the most popular stars in the sport. Like Floyd Mayweather, who mentored him, the undefeated Davis has been accused of not taking on the biggest challenges. That sort of thing is hard to prove or disprove in the tangled web of boxing politics. What’s clear, though, is that Davis is a fast, skilled, and explosive dynamo in the ring. Long story short – the man is entertaining, hence his current position as one of contemporary boxing’s top draws. He may not do the pay per view numbers Mayweather once did (at least not yet), but Davis nonetheless remains a hot attraction.

Roach, on the other gloved hand, hasn’t received nearly the press Davis has. He’ll make up for the lack of attention, however, if he manages to meet and best Davis in the ring. Boasting a record of 25-1-1, Roach’s only loss has been to Jamel Herring back in 2019. Since then the man has gone on to win six in a row. His last fight was an eighth round stoppage of Feargal McCrory back in June. Although he doesn’t have a stellar knockout ratio, Roach definitely knows how to close the show when the opportunity presents itself. The Washington native also has plenty of hand speed and the ability to land with accuracy.

The truth is that, if this fight ends up becoming a reality, Davis won’t be in the ring with any tomato can. Roach is sharp, disciplined and focused. With that being said it’s hard to bet against Davis right now. Just because he hasn’t gotten in the ring with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko or Shakur Stevenson, doesn’t mean he doesn’t belong in the ring with them. Although he’s got a ways to go before reaching legendary status, Davis, in his own way, has been proving himself for years now. If this fight goes down, Roach has the chance of a lifetime before him – or the chance to get stopped like so many previous Davis opponents.

