Lanell “KO” Bellows: “It’s All About Progression”

By: Sean Crose

“It was a great experience, “Lanell “KO” Bellows tells me of his time sparing with the one and only Floyd Mayweather, “a life changing experience.” Bellows, who helped Mayweather train for his match against fellow great Miguel Cotto, made an impression on the fighter named “Money.” According to Mayweather Promotion’s web page: “Mayweather was impressed with Bellows’ heart and his desire to go the extra mile. This led Mayweather to believe that Bellows could become a prolific fighter.” Bellows signed with The Money Team in 2012 and is still with the outfit today.

“He’s definitely TBE,” Bellows says of Mayweather. “He puts in the work. He’s sharp. He’s fast.” Bellows has been putting in his own work lately, for he’s scheduled to fight fellow super middleweight Lamar Harris on Saturday, July 21st at Memphis’ Fed Ex Forum. “Training’s actually going great,” Bellows states in the leadup to his battle with Harris. “I don’t know a lot about him,” Bellows says of his opponent, save for the fact that Harris is “going to lose.”

Bellows is originally from Kansas City, but he moved to California when he was young. Not noted for having an amateur career of note, the young man actually got his start as a boxer at the age of 22. “It’s all about progression,” he says. Although his nickname is “KO” (10 of his 17 victories have come by way of knockout), Bellow doesn’t enter the ring determined to stop his man within the distance. “Going for the knockout is not something you do,” he says. When the opportunity rises, however…

What’s interesting about Bellows is that he’s an easy man to speak with. Although he isn’t a household name, like his mentor, Floyd Mayweather (at least Bellows isn’t yet), it’s clear Bellows isn’t afraid to talk to the media. Such easygoing confidence may stem from the fact that Bellows is a family man. “You do as you were taught,” he says. “I was taught family values…to be a man…to stand on your own feet.” Although he now lives in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas, with his immediate family, Bellows is also happy to be in close proximity to other relatives. “My roots are basically in California,” he says. “Three hours away isn’t bad.”

Bellows is clearly an individual who believes that hard work will eventually pay off. “It’s all a learning process,” he tells me. The fight with Harris is yet another step on what is a steady journey. “KO Bellow is on the rise,” he says when I ask if there’s anything he himself would like to state. “We’re mentally, spiritually and physically strong.” and