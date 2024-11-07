Keyshawn davis: “All i need is a world title.”

By: Sean Crose

Rising star Keyshawn Davis is oozing confidence. Speaking to Sky Sports News the 11-0 Virginian was asked if he’s prepared to face top names Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and Vasyl Lomachenko. “I think the question,” Davis said, “is are they ready for me?” Tank Davis? Lomachenko? Is the 27 year old Davis serious? “If they are ready to fight me,” said Davis, “if they’re willing to fight me I will sign up. They can send me a contract and I’ll sign it.”

Still, the up and coming lightweight, who is known as “The Businessman,” isn’t overly picky when comes to battling for a title belt. “It doesn’t matter,” he said. “A belt is a belt.” Davis is clearly not interested in overthinking the situation. “The Businessman is going to turn out to be who he’s going to be,” Davis said. “I don’t need a specific name for me to become who I need to be.” To Davis, it’s the belt, not the opponent, that is of primary importance. “All I need,” he said, “is a world title and we’re going to take it to the next level after that.”

At the moment, Davis is focused on the 29-1 Gustavo Daniel Lemos, who he’ll be facing in a scheduled 10 round rematch this Friday. Davis, who will be facing Lemos in his native Virginia, has positive things to say about this weekend’s opponent. “He’s accepted the fight,” Davis said of Lemos. “He’s coming to my hometown to fight me, that just speaks to his confidence, that he really believes he can just beat me anywhere.”

Such confidence can lead to entertaining fights, and Davis wants to entertain his local supporters on Friday night. “That’s going to be a great fight,” he said, “with the matchup, his (Lemos’) mentality, my mentality. But just knowing what I’m capable of, ‘The Businessman’ is just going to handle business that night.”

Even though he’s reportedly not interested in taking on his friend Shakur Stevenson, Davis feels he’s the top lightweight in the world. “I’m the best 135-pounder out right now, and each fight I’m just going to keep proving that,” he said. Davis has a chance to prove himself once again Friday night. No doubt the man will be looking to impress. Perhaps the fact that Lemos came in overweight at Thursday’s weigh in means it will be more difficult for Davis to look impressive than he at first thought.

