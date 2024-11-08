Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez: “I know that this is a very dangerous fight."

Featured 2 Headlines

Keyshawn davis: "All i need is a world title."

Featured 2 Headlines

Jaron "Boots" Ennis: "my main focus is to be undisputed at 147."

Featured 2 Headlines

COnor McGregor Weighs in on Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk 2

Featured 2 Headlines

O’Shaquie Foster WIns Back wbc junior lightweight title from Robson Conceicao  

Featured 2

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez: “I know that this is a very dangerous fight.”

Published

By: Sean Crose

“I know that this is a very dangerous fight,” says WBC flyweight titlist Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (via DAZN). “It’s a huge opportunity for him, probably the biggest of his career, so he’ll be hungrier than ever to take what I have. But I don’t see anyone beating me, I’m on a different level mentally and physically, so on November 9 you’ll witness me putting on another show.” The “him” Rodriguez refers to is Pedro Guevara, who Rodriguez will square off against Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Image

Rodriguez will clearly be the favorite walking in this weekend, but he’s not taking his lesser known opponent lightly. “This is an important fight because there’s huge things that can happen if I can beat him,” Rodriguez says. “I’m taking this just as seriously as my recent fights. Whatever people say I don’t let it get to me, whether it’s good or bad. I know Pedro is going to come with everything, winning this fight can change his life, but sorry to him, I’m not going to let that happen.”

Suffice to say, Rodriguez is aware of the fact that there are high expectations for him – which can be both a good and a bad thing. “My life is in a good position right now,” he says, “so to even perform badly is going to look bad on me. I’m coming to shine on November 9.”

“I know he’s never been stopped but I believe I can stop him,” Rodriguez continues. “If I want to look good and make a statement, I’m going to go out there and look to stop him.” No doubt Guevara has other plans, something Rodriguez is keenly alert to. “I have to get past this fight first,” he says to DAZN, “but the goal is to go for undisputed in 2025. I’m taking this fight as seriously as ever, training my ass off like any other fight, we’re going to handle business and then we can talk about 2025.” 

Rodriguez will be the co-main attraction Saturday night, along with Philly welterweight titlist Jaron “Boots” Ennis, another popular and highly regarded fighter who arguably has sky high expectations before him. “You don’t want to miss this,” said Rodriguez, “because Boots and I are two of the best fighters in boxing and on November 9 we’re going to go out and perform and shine. You’re going to witness a great show from the both of us – and still.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

COnor McGregor Weighs in on Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk 2

By: Sean Crose People can laugh all they want, but the truth is UFC star Conor McGregor technically IS a professional boxer. He lost...

3 days ago

Featured 2

Jaron “Boots” Ennis: “my main focus is to be undisputed at 147.”

By: Sean Crose “Keep going,” the man said to a gym full of bright young students. “Stay locked in.” The man then added another,...

1 day ago

Featured 2

Keyshawn davis: “All i need is a world title.”

By: Sean Crose Rising star Keyshawn Davis is oozing confidence. Speaking to Sky Sports News the 11-0 Virginian was asked if he’s prepared to face...

1 day ago