Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez: “I know that this is a very dangerous fight.”

By: Sean Crose

“I know that this is a very dangerous fight,” says WBC flyweight titlist Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (via DAZN). “It’s a huge opportunity for him, probably the biggest of his career, so he’ll be hungrier than ever to take what I have. But I don’t see anyone beating me, I’m on a different level mentally and physically, so on November 9 you’ll witness me putting on another show.” The “him” Rodriguez refers to is Pedro Guevara, who Rodriguez will square off against Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Rodriguez will clearly be the favorite walking in this weekend, but he’s not taking his lesser known opponent lightly. “This is an important fight because there’s huge things that can happen if I can beat him,” Rodriguez says. “I’m taking this just as seriously as my recent fights. Whatever people say I don’t let it get to me, whether it’s good or bad. I know Pedro is going to come with everything, winning this fight can change his life, but sorry to him, I’m not going to let that happen.”

Suffice to say, Rodriguez is aware of the fact that there are high expectations for him – which can be both a good and a bad thing. “My life is in a good position right now,” he says, “so to even perform badly is going to look bad on me. I’m coming to shine on November 9.”

“I know he’s never been stopped but I believe I can stop him,” Rodriguez continues. “If I want to look good and make a statement, I’m going to go out there and look to stop him.” No doubt Guevara has other plans, something Rodriguez is keenly alert to. “I have to get past this fight first,” he says to DAZN, “but the goal is to go for undisputed in 2025. I’m taking this fight as seriously as ever, training my ass off like any other fight, we’re going to handle business and then we can talk about 2025.”

Rodriguez will be the co-main attraction Saturday night, along with Philly welterweight titlist Jaron “Boots” Ennis, another popular and highly regarded fighter who arguably has sky high expectations before him. “You don’t want to miss this,” said Rodriguez, “because Boots and I are two of the best fighters in boxing and on November 9 we’re going to go out and perform and shine. You’re going to witness a great show from the both of us – and still.”