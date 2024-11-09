Connect with us

Keyshawn davis makes his presence felt with second round destruction of Gustavo Lemos

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez: “I know that this is a very dangerous fight."

Keyshawn davis: "All i need is a world title."

Jaron "Boots" Ennis: "my main focus is to be undisputed at 147."

COnor McGregor Weighs in on Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk 2

Size didn’t matter. Not Friday night in the world of boxing, it didn’t. Although Gustavo Lemos showed up heavy to face rising star Keyshawn Davis, the popular Davis turned him into a human punching bag, regardless. After working to avoid the shots of an aggressive Lemos in the first, Davis dropped his man courtesy of a stellar left hook in the second. Lemos beat the count, but another left dropped him moments later. After beating the count a second time, Lemos ate a series of brutal shots from Davis, leading the referee to jump in and stop the fight just before Lemos collapsed to the mat a third time. If outweighing his opponent was part of Lemos’ strategy, that strategy failed miserably.

“All the glory to God,” a jubilant Davis said in the post fight interview. “God is real!” Basking in victory, Davis showed a colorful and likeable personality that, combined with his impressive performance, pointed toward a bright future. “We gave you all a spectacular night, did we or did we not?” he asked his hometown Norfolk, Virginia crowd. “Norfolk, you’re all going to have a world champion next year, how about that?”

“Hey Gervonta,” Davis went on to say, directing a comment at lightweight superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis, “knock knock.”

*Image: Top Rank Promotions

