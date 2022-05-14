Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Kevin Gonzalez Decisions Emanuel Rivera

Posted on 05/14/2022

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated super bantamweight Kevin Gonzalez appeared on Saturday’s Charlo-Castano 2 undercard at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The 24-0-1 Mexican faced Puerto Rico’s 19-2 Emanuel Rivera in a scheduled 10 round affair. 

Rivera came out aggressively in the first, throwing heavy leather. The fighters traded hard shots in the second, while Gonzalez began to bleed from a cut. Gonzalez pushed the action in the third, effectively getting his man onto the ropes. The fourth saw Gonzalez shoot off his combinations while he continued to push his man back. Rivera seemed to come back alive in the fifth.

Both fighters unloaded on each other in the sixth. By the end of the round, Rivera looked a bit hurt. Gonzalez switched out of his southpaw stance in the seventh before eventually switching back. Although the action slowed down a bit in the eighth, Rivera appeared to be the more active of the two. Gonzalez banged away in the ninth. Both men chopped away at each other in the tenth and final round.

The judges ruled in favor of Gonzalez by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 98-92.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez' Saturday Ring Walk Suggested Things Were Not Business As Usual
May 8th
Terence Crawford On His Pound For Pound Placement Following Canelo Alvarez's Recent Defeat: “We Know Who #1 Is Now”
May 9th
It's Time For Gennadiy Golovkin To Move On
May 11th
Eddy Reynoso Eyeing Canelo Vs. Bivol Sequel: “There’s No Doubt That We Want That Rematch, We Didn't Lose The Fight”
May 8th
Klitschko Brothers Object to Dimitry Bivol vs Canelo Matchup; Bivol Says "It's Sad" They Have Become Politicians. Plus: Will Tyson Fury Show in Vegas?
May 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend