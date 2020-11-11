Kell Brook Believes He Knows Exactly How Matchup With Terence Crawford Plays Out: “I Believe I Stop Him Or He Quits On The Stool”

By: Hans Themistode

Kell Brook has watched numerous Terence Crawford contests, including sitting front row for his sixth round stoppage victory over fellow British native Amir Khan in mid 2019. Brook, by all accounts, views the WBO welterweight titlist as not only a great fighter, but the very best in the sport of boxing.

With that being said, Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) has spent a bit of time looking through Crawford’s resume and when he juxtaposes it with his own, he’s left unimpressed.

“I’m fighting the best pound for pound fighter,” said Brook during a recent press conference. “But Terence Crawford has never been in with a welterweight with the size and the confidence that I own. He’s never been in with Golovkin and Spence these pound for pound champions. He’s never been in with anybody.”

Brook’s sole losses on his resume came at the hands of the aforementioned Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr. in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The latter resulted in him losing his IBF welterweight title after a three year reign. On both occasions, the former welterweight champion suffered broken orbital bones before succumbing to their relentless power before reaching the final bell.

Each defeat left Brook crushed, but with three straight victories of his own, the 34-year-old believes he’s not only going to beat Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) this Saturday night and rip away his world title, but also make a statement in the process.

“I believe I stop him or he quits on the stool.”

Saying what he’ll do is easy but following several months sequestered in training camp, Brook is confident that he did all of the work necessary in order to turn his threats into a reality.

“I’ve got to do absolutely everything right,” explained Brook. “I’ve been the first one in the gym and the last one out, putting in the hard work. I’m going to have to show something that I’ve never shown before. I’ve never been ready for a fight like this before, I’m fully prepared.”