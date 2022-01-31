Keith Thurman: “I Lost One Time, We’re Not Losing Anymore”

By: Hans Themistode

Some have grown frustrated with the career arc of Keith Thurman.

At one point, following victories over Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, the Florida native was considered the best 147 pounder in the world. However, after enduring long stints of inactivity, Thurman now finds himself attempting to work his way back up the welterweight ladder.

During his time on the sidelines, Thurman heard his naysayers loud and clear. Although he wishes injuries hadn’t struck while he was at the top of his game, if the 33-year-old former champion were to forgo his current comeback and hang up his gloves for good, he would look back on his career and smile.

“I’ve achieved so much,” said Thurman on Thurman vs. Barrios Boot Camp. “If I was to be done today, I’ve got so much to be proud of.”

While Thurman enjoys reminiscing about what he’s accomplished in the past, he’s hoping to add even more to his memory bank.

In just a few more days, on February 5th, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thurman will end a near three-year hiatus when he faces off against former WBA “Regular” 140 pound champion Mario Barrios.

As the former unified titlist continues to put the finishing touches on a long and grueling training camp, he believes that with his current form, he’ll regain his lofty placement towards the top of the welterweight standings.

“Thurman’s back 100%, back to dominate the welterweight division like I once did. They know that this is the Thurman that they first fell in love with.”

Though Thurman has learned to accept the good, bad, and ugly associated with his career, he still becomes angered when discussing his one and only shortcoming.

Following a majority decision win over fringe contender Josesito Lopez in January of 2019, Thurman had successfully dusted off the ring rust following another long layoff. Six months later, Thurman attempted to pick up the most notable win of his career against former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Despite Thurman’s confidence heading in, he was sent to the deck in the opening frame and suffered the first defeat of his career. Since then, Thurman has come to accept with his now sullied record. Nevertheless, the former unified titlist refuses to re-live another painful defeat.

“I lost one time, we’re not losing anymore.”