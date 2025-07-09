Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Fight Card Preview

The trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, set for July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden, is a defining moment in women’s boxing. Streaming live on Netflix, this super lightweight title bout follows their epic 2022 clash, where Taylor won by a narrow split decision, and a controversial 2024 rematch that saw Serrano take a unanimous decision many felt favored Taylor. This historic event, headlining the first all-women’s professional boxing card at the iconic venue, promises another thrilling chapter in their rivalry.

Taylor, Ireland’s undisputed champion with a 24-1 record, relies on her technical mastery and slick footwork. At 38, her ability to outmaneuver aggressive opponents like Serrano remains her edge, though her age could test her stamina against Serrano’s relentless pace. Her experience in high-stakes fights, including splitting two bouts with Chantelle Cameron, underscores her resilience and adaptability.

Serrano, a seven-division world champion with a 47-3-1 record, brings ferocious power and volume punching. The 36-year-old Puerto Rican star, coming off recent stoppage wins, aims to capitalize on her physicality. Her push for 12 three-minute rounds was declined by Taylor, sticking to the women’s standard 10 two-minute rounds, a point of contention that fuels Serrano’s drive for a decisive victory.

DraftKings odds slightly favor Serrano, reflecting her momentum, but Taylor’s proven ring IQ makes this a near-even contest. Expect a war of styles—Taylor’s precision versus Serrano’s aggression—with both fighters’ adjustments since 2024 likely to tip the scales. This trilogy bout, with 21 world title belts across the card, is a landmark for the sport.

Underdog Preview: Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor, the +150 underdog, thrives in high-pressure situations, as seen in her 2022 upset over Serrano. Despite the debated 2024 loss, her crisp combinations and ring control often sway judges. Taylor’s game plan will likely hinge on her jab and movement to neutralize Serrano’s power, leveraging her experience to steal rounds late. Her heart and legacy make her a dangerous underdog.

Undercard Overview