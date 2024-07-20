July 26th Boxing Insider card Continues Atlantic city’s long boxing tradition

By: Sean Crose

It’s been called the 90 Second Massacre. Mike Tyson, the undefeated WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion of the world, stepped into the ring one night in June of 1988 to face the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, Michael Spinks. It was to be a major contest if ever there was one – a fight for all the figurative marbles. Those whose who remember, and even those who are too young to remember, know what happened after the opening bell rang. Tyson decimated the talented Spinks in a minute and a half into the first round. No one would be able to argue that Tyson, now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, was the face of boxing.

It was unquestionably a big moment – and it remains the high point of Atlantic City Boxing. For it was in Convention Hall that Tyson bested Spinks in one of the most one sided contests the sport of boxing has ever known. It wasn’t the only major fight to go down in Atlantic City, though. Tyson had defeated Tyrell Biggs, as well as fellow great Larry Holmes in Atlantic City. What’s more, Evander Holyfield battled George Foreman in Atlantic City. The great Roberto Duran shocked the boxing world by besting Iran Barkley for the middleweight title in Atlantic City, too. Furthermore, Hector “Macho” Camacho knocked the one and only “Sugar” Ray Leonard into retirement in an Atlantic City fight.

Of course not all bouts in Atlantic City have been – or are – major events. That remains as true now as it was back in December of 1981, when Edwin Viruet knocked out Norman Goins in nine at the Tropicana in Atlantic City. Since that first card back in ’81, the Tropicana has hosted almost 240 fight cards. Indeed, boxing will return to the Tropicana this coming week when heavyweight contender Otto Wallin returns to the ring to do battle with Onoriode Ehwarieme in a scheduled eight rounder. Should he perform well, former world title challenger Wallin might well find himself back on the road to more high profile fights.

Next week’s card, presented by Boxing Insider Promotions, will be featuring a total of seven fights, several of which involve rising names such as Justin Figueroa, Bruce Seldon, and Jacob Solis. It’s the kind of card that showcases both established and up and coming talent, a mix of both the present and the future of a sport Atlantic City has long been a part of.