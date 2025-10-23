Joseph Parker On Fabio Wardley: “I’ve Just Got To Go In There And Smash Him.”

By: Sean Crose

Former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker has unquestionably been one of the best of the big men throughout the past decade. While he’s lost on a few occasions, there’s no doubt that the man is a quality fighter. He had that WBO world title strap, after all…and lately he’s been looking strong in his past several fights. That’s why his scheduled throwdown with Fabio Wardley on Saturday is drawing so much attention. Could a fight with heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk be in the future? That’s all up to Parker who, say what you will, is rightfully not taking Wardley lightly. Wardley, after all, presents a serious challenge.

“When you have a fighter with all that experience, sometimes you can see what they’re going to do, you can sort of predict how they’re going to fight,” Parker said of Wardley to Dev Sahni. “You can’t predict him. The lack of amateur experience, he has developed his own style that’s not like anyone else.” Parker, no doubt is nonetheless nothing if not confident and determined walking into the O2 arena Saturday where the fight will be held. “I’ve just got to go in there and smash him and take care of business the way I know I can,” he said.

Indeed, at this time in his career, Parker realizes how important it is to make a good showing on Saturday in Britain. “For me this is all or nothing,” the fighter said, via The Independent. “I am not thinking about losing this one. I want to win and move onto the next fight…I respect my opponent and what he has done in his career and how he has prepared for this fight, but I am a different level to be honest.”

Yet Parker isn’t the only one who understands what’s a stake this weekend. “It obviously is the biggest fight of my career and biggest fight of my life,” Wardley has said (via The Independent). “So far so good for me, every time I step up, I rise to the occasion and rise to the challenge. Certainly it will be no different.” The truth is that this fight is a battle between an established lion and a hungry up an comer – one who has ended every victory by knockout save one. It’s a classic scenario, one which will undoubtedly see each combatant at his best. Too bad it can only be seen in broadcast on Pay Per View.