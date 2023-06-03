Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Joseph Hicks Decisions Antonio Todd

Posted on 06/03/2023

By: Sean Crose

Detroit

Boxing returned to Detroit Saturday night as local star Claressa Shields defended her undisputed middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo. First, however, middleweight Antonio Todd, 14-7, battled the 6-0 Joseph Hicks in a scheduled 8 round affair. Hicks had himself a strong first and seemed to have his man a bit hurt at the end of the round. The second showcased the fact that Hicks was clearly the stronger of the two fighters.

In the third, it looked like Hicks was truly breaking his man down. Indeed, Todd, though quite game, appeared all but defeated. Perhaps a bit overeager, Hicks pushed Todd to the mat in the fourth. Still, Todd deserved credit for fighting hard. No matter. Hicks looked to have his opponent hurt in the fifth. Todd was tough, but could he make it to the bell? The action slowed a bit in the sixth. Hicks continued to throw and land well in the seventh. Todd may not have been knocked down, but Hicks was doing strong work nonetheless.

The eighth and final round essentially offered more of the same. Hicks, though, had done more than enough to win. The judges obviously agreed, rewarding Hicks with a unanimous decision victory after the final bell had sounded.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oscar De La Hoya: "The Biggest Fight Out There For Ryan (Garcia) Would Be A Manny Pacquiao Fight"
May 31st
Ryan Garcia To Rolly Romero: "Let’s Get It"
May 28th
Ryan Garcia Sets The Record Straight: "It’s Frustrating...Tired Of This."
June 1st
"Man up." Ryan Garcia And Oscar De La Hoya Go To War On Social Media
June 2nd
"The Wait Is Over" Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Fight Is Official For July 29th In Las Vegas
May 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend