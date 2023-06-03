Joseph Hicks Decisions Antonio Todd

By: Sean Crose

Detroit

Boxing returned to Detroit Saturday night as local star Claressa Shields defended her undisputed middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo. First, however, middleweight Antonio Todd, 14-7, battled the 6-0 Joseph Hicks in a scheduled 8 round affair. Hicks had himself a strong first and seemed to have his man a bit hurt at the end of the round. The second showcased the fact that Hicks was clearly the stronger of the two fighters.

In the third, it looked like Hicks was truly breaking his man down. Indeed, Todd, though quite game, appeared all but defeated. Perhaps a bit overeager, Hicks pushed Todd to the mat in the fourth. Still, Todd deserved credit for fighting hard. No matter. Hicks looked to have his opponent hurt in the fifth. Todd was tough, but could he make it to the bell? The action slowed a bit in the sixth. Hicks continued to throw and land well in the seventh. Todd may not have been knocked down, but Hicks was doing strong work nonetheless.

The eighth and final round essentially offered more of the same. Hicks, though, had done more than enough to win. The judges obviously agreed, rewarding Hicks with a unanimous decision victory after the final bell had sounded.