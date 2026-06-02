Zuffa Boxing stages its first event on British soil on Saturday, June 6, when former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith faces Canada’s Ryan Rozicki at the Bournemouth International Centre. The card, billed as Zuffa Boxing 07, airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and streams on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. The main card begins at 7pm, with ring walks for the main event scheduled for roughly 10pm.

The event marks the first UK date for Zuffa Boxing, the promotion formed by TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabian entertainment company Sela and operated by Dana White, Nick Khan and General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh, according to ESPN. It follows a multi-year broadcast agreement between Zuffa and Sky Sports announced in March.

The Main Event

Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) returns to his hometown for his first bout in more than a year. The Bournemouth fighter held the WBO cruiserweight title across 2023 and 2024 before losing it, and has fought at the Bournemouth International Centre on several previous occasions. He is trained by Shane McGuigan, who said in promotional material released for the card that Billam-Smith continues to improve. Billam-Smith has also said a future meeting with Zuffa cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia factored into his decision to sign with the promotion, telling Sky Sports the fight “will definitely happen.”

Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), from Sydney Forks, Nova Scotia, carries one of the heaviest punch rates on the card. A professional since 2016, he has gone 8-0-1 with seven knockouts since the lone defeat on his record, and 18 of his stoppages have come within three rounds. The cruiserweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Co-Feature and Heavyweight Bout

In the 10-round cruiserweight co-feature, Jack Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) meets Chev Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs). The preliminary portion features the return of heavyweight Ivan Dychko (15-1, 14 KOs), a two-time Olympic bronze medallist from Kazakhstan, against unbeaten Briton Harvey Dykes (7-0-1). The 6-foot-9 Dychko is fighting for the first time since a September 2025 loss to Jermaine Franklin. Dykes turned professional in 2023 after winning super heavyweight gold at the English National Amateur Championships.

British Signings on the Bill

The card also features several recent Zuffa signings making their debuts for the promotion, including Scottish middleweight Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO), welterweight Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) and light heavyweight Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs). Hickey won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as an amateur and turned professional under Team GB performance director Rob McCracken.

Full Card

Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) vs Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), cruiserweight, 10 rounds

Jack Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) vs Chev Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs), cruiserweight, 10 rounds

Lee Cutler (15-2, 7 KOs) vs Aaron Sutton (19-2, 3 KOs), middleweight, 10 rounds

Stevie McKenna (15-1, 14 KOs) vs Casey James Streeter (15-3-2, 6 KOs), middleweight, 8 rounds

Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) vs Todd Tompkins (4-0), middleweight, 6 rounds

Harvey Dykes (7-0-1) vs Ivan Dychko (15-1, 14 KOs), heavyweight, 10 rounds

Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) vs Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs), light heavyweight, 6 rounds

Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Tyler Rivers (6-3), welterweight, 6 rounds

The three-bout preliminary card begins at 5pm, with the main card following at 7pm.