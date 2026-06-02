Zuffa Boxing announced that its first card in Ireland, billed as Zuffa Boxing 10, will take place on Saturday, August 8 at the 3Arena in Dublin. The promotion fronted by Dana White said details on the main event, co-feature, and ticketing will follow.

DUBLIN, ARE YOU READY?? 🇮🇪 #ZuffaBoxing10 is coming to you LIVE from @3ArenaDublin! | AUG 8 — Zuffa Boxing (@zuffa_boxing) View on X

The card will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland and stream on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada, according to the promotion. Its UK and Ireland broadcasts fall under a multi-year agreement with Sky Sports announced in March.

Cork middleweight Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) is the expected headliner, according to The 42 and Irish Boxing, though Zuffa has not confirmed the card. Walsh topped Zuffa Boxing’s debut event on January 23 in Las Vegas, taking a wide unanimous decision over Carlos Ocampo, and has not fought since. The Cobh native, trained by Freddie Roach, has campaigned mostly in the United States but has boxed once in Dublin, headlining a 3Arena bill with a win over Przemyslaw Runowski.

The 42 reports that Monaghan’s Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) is slated for the chief-support bout, an IBF middleweight world title fight against Italy’s Etinosa Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs). The pair are due to contest the vacant belt, which became available after Janibek Alimkhanuly was stripped following a failed drug test. McKenna is ranked third by the IBF and Oliha second.

Dublin will be Zuffa Boxing’s second card outside the United States. The first, Zuffa Boxing 07, takes place this Saturday at the Bournemouth International Centre in England, where former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith meets Ryan Rozicki in a 10-round cruiserweight main event.

The August 8 date places the Dublin card one week after a Queensberry Promotions show at the same venue, headlined by Pierce O’Leary against Mark Chamberlain, on which Tyson Fury is expected to appear.