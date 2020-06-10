Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Live boxing hadn’t flashed across the television screens of fans for months. But for the second time in three days, the sport makes its return.

Former Featherweight titlist Jessie Magdaleno looks to keep his comeback trail going against Yenifel Vicente. While in the co main event, somebody’s 0 has got to go as the undefeated Eric Mondragon takes on the also unblemished Mike Sanchez.

Much like Top Rank’s first show which featured WBO Featherweight belt holder Shakur Stevenson, all fighters that stepped on to the scale had on extra protection such as face masks and protective coverings for their footwear.

Immediately following every fighter’s trip on the scale, they stood several feet away and stared at one another. The customary stare down did not seem nearly as intimidating as in years past, but with COVID-19 forcing everyone involved to think about their safety and well being, they simply could not be allowed to come within close contact before the fight.

Still, even with a watered down version of the official stare down, all eight fighters looked to be ready to get it on.

For the entire weigh-in results, read below.

Jessie Magdaleno 127.9 pounds (27-1, 18 KOs) vs Yenifel Vicente 126.5 pounds (36-4-2, 28 KOs)

Eric Mondragon (3-0, 2 KOs) 113 pounds vs Mike Sanchez 132.3 pounds (6-0, 2 KOs)

Gabriel Muratalla 118.3 pounds (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Fernando Robles 118 pounds (2-2)

Adam Lopez 125.8 pounds (13-2, 6 KOs) vs Luis Coria (12-2, 7 KOs) 124.7 pounds

