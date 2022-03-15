Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo Vs. Maciej Sulecki Set For June 18th Showdown In Houston

Posted on 03/15/2022

By: Hans Themistode

It wasn’t the fight that Jermall Charlo, nor his fans for that matter, wanted but the current WBC middleweight titlist has his next opponent.

The truculent knockout artist will attempt to dazzle his hometown Houston crowd on June 18th, when he takes on fringe contender Maciej Sulecki. Initially, Charlo had been hoping to lure current pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez into the ring. However, once the Mexican native revealed that he would instead challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, followed by a third showdown against hated rival Gennadiy Golovkin, Charlo looked elsewhere.

Immediately, representatives of Charlo sent a lucrative offer in the direction of highly ranked contender and former junior middleweight titlist, Jaime Munguia. Ultimately, although both fighters agreed to face one another next, network disagreements pushed their showdown to the wayside. Now, the 31-year-old will attempt to defend his middleweight throne against a lesser-known target.

In the case of Sulecki, while he’s proven to be respectable, he’s come up short on the grandest of stages. In his lone crack at a world title against Demetrius Andrade in 2019, Sulecki was thoroughly outboxed and simply overmatched, losing every single round on all three judges’ scorecards. He has, however, reeled off two consecutive victories against two unknown entities in Sasha Yengoyan and Fouad El Massoudi.

With Charlo unable to land marquee showdowns at 160 pounds, the middleweight titlist will place his sole focus on Sulecki. While he’s wildly viewed as one of the premier 160 pounders in the world, his ring appearances have come few and far between as of late.

Over the past two years, Charlo has fought just once annually. Most recently, he scored a fairly wide unanimous decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel, almost a full year from his upcoming contest against Sulecki.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Russian Solider Says Vasyl Lomachenko And Oleksandr Usyk Video Helped Convince Him Invasion Of Ukraine Was Wrong
March 8th
Ending Of Wood-Conlan Fight Reminds Us Once Again That Boxing Is A Most Dangerous Game
March 12th
Mikey Garcia: “I Think Canelo Stops GGG At This Point Now”
March 11th
Caleb Plant And Anthony Dirrell Agree To Terms For Super Middleweight Showdown
March 14th
Leigh Wood Scores Epic Knockout Win Over Michael Conlan In The Final Round
March 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend