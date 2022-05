Daniel Blancas (2-0, 2 KOs) looked incredibly confident as he walked through the ropes tonight to take on his inexperienced opponent. In the opening fight of Jean Pascal’s return to the ring against Fanlong Meng, both Blancas and Heinrich Coorssen Caceres (0-1) waged an all-out war.

Caceres, to his credit, refused to wilt under Blancas relentless pressure. While the debutant managed to reach the final bell, he was handed a wide unanimous decision defeat.