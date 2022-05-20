Jean Pascal Vs. Fanlong Meng Undercard Results: Antonio Moran Grinds Out Hard Fought Decision Over Jeffrey Torres

Jeffrey Torres was relentless in his pressure as he faced off against Antonio Moran. Even with the Mexican born slugger planting his feet and firing away, Torres refused to take a backward step.

As the two continued to swap fists at Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida, it was Moran who got the better of most of their exchanges. At the conclusion of eight hard-fought rounds, the two continued the action well after the bell. Regardless of what appeared to be bad blood, both men embraced shortly after, to the approval of the deafening crowd.

In the end, to the crowds dismay, Moran was awarded the close unanimous decision victory.