Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jean Pascal Vs. Fanlong Meng Undercard Results: Antonio Moran Grinds Out Hard Fought Decision Over Jeffrey Torres

Posted on 05/20/2022

Jeffrey Torres was relentless in his pressure as he faced off against Antonio Moran. Even with the Mexican born slugger planting his feet and firing away, Torres refused to take a backward step.

As the two continued to swap fists at Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida, it was Moran who got the better of most of their exchanges. At the conclusion of eight hard-fought rounds, the two continued the action well after the bell. Regardless of what appeared to be bad blood, both men embraced shortly after, to the approval of the deafening crowd.

In the end, to the crowds dismay, Moran was awarded the close unanimous decision victory.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gilberto Ramirez Destroys Dominic Boesel, Eyes Dmitry Bivol Showdown
May 14th
Charlo Knocks Out Castano In Tenth Round Of Their Blistering Rematch
May 15th
Jean Pascal Vs. Fanlong Meng Undercard Results: Daniel Blancas Makes It Look Easy Against Heinrich Coorssen Caceres
May 20th
Jermell Charlo Looks To Assert Himself In Brian Castano Rematch
May 13th
Jean Pascal Vs. Fanlong Meng Undercard Results: Antonio Moran Grinds Out Hard Fought Decision Over Jeffrey Torres
May 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend