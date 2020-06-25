Jason Moloney vs Leonardo Baez: Fight Preview and Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Jason Moloney walked on to the scales for his contest against Leonard Baez a little heavier than usual tonight. He easily made the Bantamweight limit of 118 pounds when he checked in at 117.7 but he still felt heavy.

After watching his twin brother Andrew get dropped and lose his WBA super flyweight world title in the main event of Top Ranks summer series card this past Tuesday night to Joshua Franco, Jason’s heart dropped.

Now, 48 hours later, he’ll step into the exact ring littered with his brother’s blood when he takes on Leonardo Baez.

Since losing in his first bid to become a world champion, Moloney has sent the crowd home early with three straight stoppage wins. His opponent on the night in Baez, comes in as a late replacement as his original man, Oscar Negrete was forced to withdraw with a detached retina.

Baez will have to overcome several issues on the night. The Mexican born fighter usually campaigns one weight class higher at Super Bantamweight. That, coupled with his late replacement status makes this a difficult night in the making.

In spite of that, Baez brings a six fight win streak with him into the contest. He is also fresh off the biggest win of his career against Moises Flores. The night begins at 8 PM ET with Welterweight fringe contenders Reymond Yanong and Clay Burns kicking things off.

For the entire card and weigh-in results, scroll down below.

Jason Moloney 117.7 pounds (20-1, 17 KOs) vs Leonardo Baez 118.3 pounds (18-2, 9 KOs)

Abraham Nova 131.9 pounds (18-0, 14 KOs) vs Avery Sparrow 131.5 pounds (10-1, 3 KOs)

Orlando Gonzalez 126 pounds (14-0, 10 KOs) vs Luis Porozo 125 pounds (15-2, 8 KOs)

Vlad Panin 149 pounds (7-1, 4 KOs) vs Benjamin Whitaker 149 pounds (13-3, 3 KOs)

Clay Burns 143.6 pounds (9-7-2, 4 KOs) vs Reymond Yanong 143 pounds (10-5-1, 9 KOs)

Waldo Cortes 246.9 pounds (5-2, 2 KOs) vs Kingsley Ibeh 286.4 pounds (3-1, 3 KOs)