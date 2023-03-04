Jarrett Hurd Stopped By Armando Resendiz

By Sean Crose

Former world champion Jarrett Hurd slipped between the ropes at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California Saturday night to battle Armando Resendiz in a scheduled 10 round middleweight attraction. The 24-2 Hurd was cautious in the first while the 13-1 Resendiz looked to apply pressure. Resendiz went on to fight in close against Hurd in the second. Indeed, he was the more aggressive of the two fighters.

Hurd zipped shots at his man in the third, while Resendiz remained extremely game. It was a tough, fast paced battle all around. The fourth was a very intense affair. Both men fired and landed well – but Hurd landed the more effective shots. The action resumed in the fifth, with Resendiz’ output perhaps giving him the edge. Each fighter did good work in a sixth that remained as fast paced as the previous few rounds had been.

Resendiz looked as if he was truly getting to Hurd in the final minute of the seventh, though Hurd certainly hung in strong. Hurd seemed to have little left when Resendiz had him on the ropes at the end of the eighth. It was now worth wondering if Hurd would be able to make the final bell. The ninth saw Hurd absolutely, positively give it his all. Resendiz, however, was proving to be too much for him.

The referee had the ring doctor look at Hurd at the start of the tenth. The doctor had two small words to say after studying Hurd for a second or two: “Stop it.” And that was the end of the fight.