Jake Paul Decisions Julio Caesar Chavez Jr

By: Sean Crose

Jake Paul returned to the ring Saturday night to face former world titlist Julio Caesar Chavez Jr in a scheduled cruiserweight ten rounder. Paul had his eyes on a future title shot. Chavez had his eye on…whatever it was Chavez was apt to have his eye on. Were the man to look good in the ring, however, Paul might find himself in trouble. Chavez was a former world middleweight titlist, after all. Alas, a classic throwdown was not to be.

Paul fought with confident aggression in the first. Chavez did next to nothing in the second. The crowd began to boo in the third as Chavez continued to do virtually nothing. He did however manage to fire a some good shots in the round’s final seconds. Chavez had a much better fourth, being more aggressive and landing well at times. The more effective Paul, however, may well have taken the round. Paul clearly outworked a low input Chavez in the fifth round. The fight was now at its midpoint and Paul was clearly dominating. Chavez was simply unable or unwilling to let his hands go.

The sixth was Chavez’ – and the fight’s – best round. For he fired at Paul enough to make it an actual fight. Paul, however, was willing to brawl. A disciplined Paul fired well in the seventh. His jab was also impressive. The eighth round was close and exciting. Again, however, Chavez was lacking the output he needed. With that being said, Chavez landed some good shots in the ninth…enough to possibly win the round. He also may have won the tenth and final round for throwing – and landing – scoring punches.

Suffice to say, Paul walked out with a well deserved decision win after the final bell had sounded.