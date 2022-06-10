Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly Preview

Posted on 06/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

With a record of 39 wins and no defeats, Jaime Munguia returns to the ring on Saturday night to take on the 26-2 Jimmy Kelly in a scheduled 12 round super middleweight affair. The battle will go down at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service, starting at 8 PM Eastern Time. Former junior middleweight titlist Munguia is looking to perform well in his super middleweight debut. With that in mind, the Tijuana native plans to go back down to middleweight after this bout in order to get a major fight against the likes of Jermall Charlo. It’s important, however, that the 25 year old get past the 29 year old Kelly first.

For Kelly, Saturday’s bout represents the opportunity of a lifetime. By besting a name fighter, Kelly strengthens his own opportunity to become a name fighter himself. There’s a reason, after all, the Englishman is taking on the likes of Munguia on short notice, that reason being his undefeated and well publicized opponent. Kelly’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Kanat Islam in February. What’s more, Kelly, who was once stopped by Liam Smith, hasn’t lost a fight in over four years.

As for Munguia, the man’s last fight was a 3 round destruction of
D’Mitrius Ballard back in February. Once known for his thunderous punching power, he has scored knock outs in two of the five fights he’s had at middleweight. Kelly, on the other hand, has stopped less than half of his opponents within the distance. His last knockout win was against Harry Matthews in 2021. Matthews had a record of 16-49-3 at the time. Although Kelly might not seem to have much of a chance, one never knows. This is boxing, after all.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Rolando Romero On Gervonta Davis Fight: "I Lost To A Better Man"
June 2nd
Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire 2 Preview
June 6th
Tyson Fury Says He's Remaining Retired
June 9th
Ryan Garcia Eyes Gervonta Davis, Calls Haney-Kambosos A "'Nyquil' Type Of Performance"
June 6th
Haney Outclasses Kambosos, Becomes Undisputed Lightweight Champion
June 5th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend