Jaime Munguia Tops Bruno Surace In Rematch

By: Sean Crose

On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, 44-2 former world titlist Jaime Munguia faced the man who knocked him out last winter, the 26-0-2 Bruno Surace. The super middleweight bout was scheduled for twelve. Munguia pressed the action in the first. By round’s end, Munguia was able to land effectively. Surace fired and landed well in the second. The third saw each man looking to land hard and powerfully. Both men were able to land solid shots throughout the chapter.

Surace went on to tag Munguia with power shots in the fourth. The fight up until that point was quite close, however. Munguia was able to tag Surace in the next round. It was likely Munguia’s best round of the bout up until that point. Munguia went on to work the body well in the sixth. The seventh was close, as all the rounds were, though Surace might have edged it were it not for a solid Munguia flurry seconds before the bell. Indeed, Munguia went on to have an excellent eighth simply by hitting and not getting hit.

Munguia looked to be in control of the fight in the ninth. He was fighting much more hesitantly than he usually did. After getting knocked out by Surace in their first outing, however, it was probably best for him to play it safe. Surace was still very much in the fight in the tenth, but he seemed to be sapping energy. Munguia’s body work was clearly taking its toll on Surace in the eleventh. Munguia spent the twelfth assuring a win by firing away at his man and fighting aggressively until the final bell. Suffice to say, Munguia left the ring with a unanimous decision victory.