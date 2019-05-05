Jacobs vs. Canelo Round by Round Results: Canelo Outclasses Jacobs

By: William Holmes

The main event of tonight’s card was between Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2) and Daniel Jacobs (35-2) for the WBC, WBA, and IBF Middleweight Titles.

Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Promotions put on this event, and it was streamed live on the DAZN Streaming network.

Daniel Jacobs had a clause in his contract where he was only allowed to weigh in at 170lbs the day after the weigh ins, but he came in at 173.6lbs and had to pay a fine of 250k per pound.

But that may have been done on purpose, as this was the biggest fight of his career.

Carlos Rivera sung the Mexican National Anthem and Lisa Marie Smith sung the national anthem of the United States.

Daniel Jacobs entered the ring first after what appeared to be some technical difficulties with the audio from DAZN, and Canelo entered second to a loud chorus of cheers.

The following is a round by round recap of tonight’s main event.



Photo Credit: Golden Boy Boxing Twitter Account

Round 1:

Jacobs looked like he has a significant height advantage when they met in the middle for prefight instructions. Both boxers are in an orthodox stance. Canelo has a knee pad on his left knee. Canelo paws out a jab at Jacobs. Canelo misses high with a left hook. Jacobs is circling away from Canelo and flicks out a jab. Jacobs flicks out another jab. Jacobs lands two jabs followed by a right cross to the body. Canelo lands a hard right ot the body. Canelo bounces a left hook off the high guard of Jacobs. Jacobs is active with his jab to the head and body of Canelo. Good right to the body by Canelo. Jacobs looks a little weary of Canelo’s power. Jacobs lands two shots to the body of Canelo. Jacobs switches to a southpaw stance, but then goes back to an orthodox stance. Close tight round, Canelo may have landed the harder shots.

10-9 Canelo.

Round 2:

Jacobs throws out two pawing jabs. Jacobs with another double jab and Canelo answers with a left hook upstairs. Canelo lands a good right to the body of Jacobs. Jacobs lands two quick jabs. Canelo comes in with a right hook behind a feint. Jacobs jab to the body is accurate. A jab from Canelo gets Jacobs off balance. Canelo lands a good left hook to the body of Jacobs. Jacobs lands a short right to the body. Jacobs lands two good hooks to the body of Canelo. Canelo lands a good right hand upstairs and follows it up with two uppercuts to the body. Canelo barely misses with a left uppercut and Jacobs makes him pay with a combination to the body. Good jabs from Jacobs. Good shots by both at the end of the round.

10-9 Canelo, 20-18 Canelo

Round 3:

Canelo flicks out a jab at Jacobs and has him backing up early. Canelo pressing forward and Jacobs attempts to keep him away with a jab to the body. Jacobs switches to a southpaw stance and throws out a straight left hand. Jacobs lands two jabs to the body and Canelo lands a short right hook. Canelo lands a hard body head combination on Jacobs. Canelo seems to be finding his groove. Jacobs then answers with a good combination in the middle of the ring. Jacobs with three straight jabs followed by a short right hook. Jacobs ducks under a Canelo right hook. Canelo lands a jab to the body of Jacobs and Jacobs answers with two shots of his own to the body. Good left hook to Jacobs’s chin by Canelo. Jacobs paws out two jabs on Canelo and Canelo answers with an uppercut to the body.

10-9 Canelo, 30-27 Canelo.

Round 4:

Canelo is showing good upper body movement. Canelo partially connects with a three punch combination. Jacobs is sticking to his jab. Jacobs is very active with his jab, but not landing any hard punches. Jacobs barely misses with a straight right hand. Jacobs throws out two jabs followed by a hook to the body. Canelo lands a good sweeping right hook to the body of Jacobs. Jacobs with a jab followed by a left hook. Canelo lands a clean straight right to the chin of Jacobs. Canelo is a hard target to hit and landing from good angles. Canelo lands a rising left hook on Jacobs. Canelo’s upper body movement is making it very difficult for Jacobs to land a punch. Canelo had a great round.

10-9 Canelo, 40-36 Canelo.

Round 5:

Jacobs misses wildly with a three punch combination. Canelo continues to slip the punches of Jacobs. Canelo continues to come forward while showing great upper body movement. Canelo lands two good hooks to the body of Jacobs. Canelo flicks out three straight quick jabs. Canelo lands a sharp quick jab. Canelo’s jabs are landing while Jacobs is using his more as a range finder. Canelo looks to be in complete control. Canelo lands a jab and follows it with a two punch combination. Canelo lands a good left to the body of Jacobs. They get a little bit chippy as the round ends.

10-9 Canelo, 50-45 Canelo.

Round 6:

Canelo still pressing forward and showing excellent upper body movement. Canelo barely misses with a lead left hook. Canelo is outlanding Jacobs 60-43 at this point in the fight. Canelo able to easily avoid the combination of Jacobs. Canelo follows a jab with a connecting lead left hook. Jacobs able to land a few shots on Canelo when in close. Canelo lands a good reaching jab. Jacobs goes into a southpaw stance. Jacobs still can’t find his target even in a southpaw stance. Canelo with a good right hook to the body of Jacobs. Canelo still stalking Jacobs. Jacobs lands two short hooks to the body of Canelo. Canelo lands a good uppercut on Jacobs.

10-9 Canelo, 60-54 Canelo

Round 7:

Jacobs starts off this round in a southpaw stance. Canelo pressing forward on Jacobs still and has Jacobs on the run. Canelo lands a good hook to the body after a straight right hand misses. Canelo has Jacobs back against the ropes and gets in a few shots to the body. Jacobs paws with the jab in a southpaw stance. Canelo looks fresh despite using a lot of energy. Jacobs lands a good short right hook, perhaps his best punch of the night. Jacobs has Canelo’s back against the ropes and lands a few punches to the body. Jacobs remains in a southpaw stance. Jacobs is keeping his jab in the face of Canelo and lands a left to the body of Canelo. Jacobs throws his jab in the face of Canelo but eats a counter left hook. Canelo lands another hook to the body and Jacobs throws out a flurry as round ends.

Closer round, but still 10-9 Canelo, 70-63 Canelo.

Round 8:

Jacobs is back in an orthodox stance. Canelo still pressing forward and digs in two hooks to the body of Jacobs. Canelo connects with a lead left hook and Jacobs answers with a short uppercut. Jacobs just can’t find his target with his punches. Canelo’s defense is masterful at this point. Jacobs misses with a three punch combination badly. Canelo lands a good short left hook. Jacobs has Canelo back to the ropes and lands a combination to the body and head. Canelo lands a hard left hook that may have stunned Jacobs. Canelo is landing some heavy shots as Jacobs tries to open up his offense. Canelo is hurting Jacobs. Canelo with a good body head combination. Jacobs was on the offensive as round ends, but still a Canelo round.

10-9 Canelo, 80-72 Canelo.

Round 9:

Canelo comes out aggressive this round behind his jab. Canelo barely misses with a straight right hand and Jacobs goes in a southpaw stance. Jacobs throwing out a lot of right jabs in the face of Jacobs. Jacobs’s straight lefts look weak though from this position. Canelo lands a heavy punch to the body of Jacobs. Jacobs gets tagged with a left hook as he lunges forward. Canelo with more heavy body shots. Canelo lands a good straight right to the chin of Jacobs. Good left hook by Canelo followed by a combination. Jacobs lands a short left hook and snaps the head of Canelo with a heavy right hand. Jacobs is back in an orthodox stance. Jacobs takes a deep breath then throws out a combination and lands a few good punches. Better round for Jacobs.

10-9 Jacobs; 89-82 Canelo.

Round 10:

Canelo presses forward to start the tenth round. Jacobs is in a southpaw stance. Canelo lands a good jab in the face of Jacobs. Jacobs has Canelo’s back near the ropes and lands a few shots in tight. Canelo lands a hard right hand on Jacobs in the middle of the ring. Canelo lands a good left hook to the body of Jacobs. Canelo flicks out a sharp jab and follows it with a hook upstairs. Good exchange in the middle of the ring and Jacobs may have landed the harder punches. Canelo is clearly out boxing though. Jacobs has Canelo back against the ropes and lands some good punches to the body and head. Canelo barely misses with a looping left hook. Jacobs goes back into a southpaw stance. Canelo lands a good straight right.

10-9 Canelo; 99-91 Caenlo.

Round 11:

Jacobs clearly needs a knockout to win this fight. Canelo lands a good heavy left hook to the body. Jacobs is back in an orthodox stance but then switches to a southpaw stance. Canelo bounces a right hook off the guard of Jacobs. Canelo lands a good straight right hand on Jacobs. Canelo lands a clean jab. Jacobs lands a combination to the body of Canelo. Canelo isn’t really bothered by the punches of Jacobs. Canelo bounces two jabs off the face of Jacobs. Crowd booing the action in the ring. Canelo lands a straight right hand. Jacobs lands two punches upstairs but then Canelo ties up. Canelo lands a short right uppercut followed by two jabs. Announcer says Jacobs is having a good eleventh round but he’s not landing any punches of note. Canelo lands a hard right hand. Canelo clearly wins this round.

10-9 Canelo, 109-100 Canelo.

Round 12:

Jaobs is in an orthodox stance, but probably needs a knockout to win. Jacobs badly misses with a left hook and slips to the mat. Jacobs complains about a wet spot in the middle of the ring and the referee dries off the mat. Canelo looks like the fresher fighter. Canelo lands a hard left hook and Jacobs lands at air. Jacobs has Canelo’s back near the ropes but misses and Canelo is able to get Jacobs to back up with combinations. Good straight right by Canelo. Canelo lands a hard uppercut on Jacobs. Crowd is starting to boo the action in the ring again. Jacobs misses with a looping hook to the body of Canelo. Jacobs is unable to score a knockout in the final round.

10-9 Canelo; 119-109 Canelo.

The judges scored the bout 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112 for Canelo Alvarez.