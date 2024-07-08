It’s not easy being shakur stevenson

By: Sean Crose

There he was on Saturday at the Prudential Center in his native Newark, engaged in a hometown battle against a determined but outskilled Artem Harutyunyan. It was a perfect moment for WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson to set off fireworks on a Fourth of July weekend. The only problem was he didn’t. While the 22-0 Stevenson clearly dominated the fight with Harutyunyan, he failed to excite, even when he was clearly doing damage to his opponent. Sure, he won the bout but Stevenson also had to endure the boos of some in his hometown audience on his way to victory. The fans obviously wanted more.

The truth is that none of this was probably Stevenson’s fault. He’s extraordinarily talented and masterful in the ring. The problem is that he doesn’t have an enormous amount of power. Perhaps even more detrimental, Stevenson isn’t the kind of scientific fighter who can thrill fans. Pernell Whitaker, or instance, possessed a fascinating defensive style. The same was true for Floyd Mayweather. Old timers Billy Conn and Willie Pep were lauded for their highbrow sophistication. Stevenson isn’t lauded for his finely tuned ring qualities. He’s criticized for his style’s lack of appeal.

There are unquestionably those who want to see Stevenson change his style. To take more risks, to put his punches together with more regularity. These are understandable arguments but it’s starting to look like Stevenson simply isn’t that guy. Vasyl Lomachenko, for instance, isn’t likely to suddenly become and out and out slugger. Stevenson isn’t either. It’s just not him. Unfortunately for Stevenson, his style doesn’t wow the way prime Lomachenko’s did. Since last weekend’s victory, Stevenson is lashing out a bit on the internet, and at least some of it is uncalled for. The man is frustrated, though, and with good reason.

Fight fans, after all, like the sluggers best of all. Tunney was able to best Dempsey twice, but it was the ferocious Dempsey who is more well remembered. Tyson had a very underrated defense, but that’s not what people remember decades past his prime. Slicksters, too, can be popular, as of course are fighters who possesses both slickness and power. Stevenson isn’t flashy in the ring, but he’s one of the best in the business regardless.

Fortunately he holds a title best. Those around him who want true glory will have to show up at his doorstep sooner or later.