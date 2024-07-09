Jaron “Boots” Ennis: “I’m excited about collecting all the belts.”

By: Sean Crose

“I’m excited about collecting all the belts and becoming undisputed,” says Jaron “Boots” Ennis on the eve of his IBF welterweight title defense against David Avanesyan. “July 13 is going to be fireworks,” Ennis continues, “don’t miss it.” It’s been a while since Ennis was seen in the ring, over a year ago, in fact. Suffice to say, Ennis makes it clear he doesn’t want to have that much down time on his hands again. “Staying active is the key,” he says. “Having this time off isn’t going to affect me at all. I just want to get back in the ring.”



Ennis will be facing Avanesyan in front of a hometown crowd in his native Philadelphia, and has no intention of disappointing. “We haven’t had a big fight here in I don’t know how long, this is what the city needs. This homecoming is everything. It’ll be a blessing to walk out in front of my friends and family and ultimately shine. To know that I have my ‘hood and my city behind me, it’s a blessing and I’m going to keep putting on for those guys.”



Although he holds but one of the four major welterweight world titles, Ennis is confident that he’s the top man in his weight class. “What makes me the best in the division?” Ennis asks. “I can do everything, whatever you want, I got it.” As far as Avanesyan goes: “It’s a better fight than Cody Crowley but I’ll beat him up, break him down and get the knockout!” Avanesyan, of course, has other plans. “Many people say ‘you are crazy’ but this is my life,” states the underdog. “I know only boxing – so you call me to say ‘you are fighting’ and I start training. I think that this is a 50-50 fight. He’s younger, He’s strong, it’s a very good fight.”

Avanesyan may believe Saturday’s battle will be a 50-50 fight, but most analysts would likely beg to differ. Ennis is essentially seen as a fighter one major bout away from true stardom. Still, strange things have happened in boxing, so one never knows. Indeed, it’s one of the biggest reasons fans find themselves tuning in. And, should the 27 year old Ennis keep employing his trade successfully, more fans are apt to see what the excitement is about. There’s good reason, after all, for this native of Philly to want to keep himself busy.

