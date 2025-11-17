It’s Happening. Jake Paul Is Officially Fighting Anthony Joshua On December 19th.

By: Sean Crose

“Yes, it’s real,” Netflix posted on social media Monday morning. “JAKE PAUL vs. ANTHONY JOSHUA. A career-defining pro heavyweight fight. LIVE only on Netflix Friday, December 19.” Believe it or not, it’s happening. Novelty fighter Paul will take on multi-time heavyweight champ Joshua days before Christmas in a fight that should do massive numbers for Netflix, who will be broadcasting the match free of extra charge. This is a real step forward for Paul – frankly it’s a quite dangerous one. Although he’s beaten his share of name fighters, Paul will now be facing a former titlist who is more or less in his prime. What’s more, Joshua is taller than Paul. He also has excellent footwork when need be and has the power to take out a wall.

None of this, however, seems to matter to Paul…at least not at the moment. Per the fighter known as “The Problem Child:

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

Joshua, however, seems to have things of his own to say.

“Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

The truth is that Paul is risking getting splattered here. Joshua is a world class pro who is likely Hall of Fame bound. In other words, he’s not an aging former UFC star or a way over the hill Mike Tyson. Paul deserves credit for having the guts to put himself up for such a challenge. Lets just hope the man emerges from the experience no worse for wear. He’s in it for real this time.