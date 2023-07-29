Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Isaac Cruz Bests Giovanni Cabrera Via Split Decision

Posted on 07/29/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 21-0 lightweight Giovanni Cabrera took on the popular 24-2-1 Isaac Cruz Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The scheduled 12 round affair was a title eliminator. Cabrera held his hands very low throughout the first. With that being said, Cruz was able to land well at the end of the chapter. Cabrera tried to maintain range while Cruz applied pressure in the second. By the third it looked as is if Cabrera’s goal might be to remain on his bicycle throughout the fight. The fourth had Cabrera fighting off the rear foot. Cabrera was able to keep his man at bay in the fifth…until he wasn’t, for Cruz was able to land well several times.

Image

The sixth saw Cruz landing on his man effectively and Cabrera going on offense. The fight was changing. The seventh was fast paced and interesting, with each man doing good work. Cabrera employed his jab to good effect in the eighth. To make things worse for Cruz, he was given a point deduction for using his head illegally. Cabrera used his height and reach to keep Cruz from landing well on him in the ninth. As a strange aside, Cruz had taken to leaning against the ropes every so often for several rounds, perhaps as a kind of rope-a-dope strategy.

Both men appeared exhausted in the tenth. Cruz became extremely inactive in the eleventh. Was he feeling comfortably ahead? Exhausted? Frustrated? It was difficult to tell. The twelfth and final round saw – strangely enough – Cruz on his bicycle, albeit briefly. Neither man was able to land particularly well in the final chapter of this rather odd fight. Ultimately, the judges ruled in favor of Cruz via split decision.

Image: Showtime

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence: “Making Weight Made Me Meaner”
July 26th
“I’m Going To Break His Will.” Spence And Crawford Trade Words In Final Press Conference
July 27th
Naoya Inoue Hits Legendary Status
July 25th
Felix Verdejo Found Guilty In Deaths Of Keishla Rodriguez And Her Unborn Child
July 29th
Terence Crawford-Errol Spence: Scorching Battle Or Chess Match? (Or Both?)
July 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend