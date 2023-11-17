Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

How Shakur Stevenson Can Move Past His “Bad Performance.’

Posted on 11/17/2023

By: Sean Crose

Let’s face facts, it was not a good fight. Indeed, it may well have been the worst fight I’ve ever seen and I’ve been a fan since the late 70s. Yes, Thursday night’s WBC lightweight championship bout between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos really was that bad. Neither man threw many punches. What’s more, the popular Stevenson didn’t seem interested in throwing many punches. His decision to fight on autopilot in front of a booing audience before ESPN cameras may well damage his overall reputation significantly. That might seem draconian, but it is what it is. Stevenson won fair and square, but if that’s how he wants to fight, no one will want to watch.

Image

It’s a tough situation to be in, frankly. A boxer’s job is to win while trying not to get hurt. No one needs to be reminded of what a dangerous sport that is, so it’s hard to fault a fighter for playing it safe. On the other hand, playing it safe is not always appealing to an audience. Floyd Mayweather could pull it off. Pernell Whitaker could pull it off. Willie Pep could pull it off. They, however, may be about it. Muhammad Ali and Ray Leonard, after all, were able to turn out the lights as well as engage in slick fighting. The same goes for Ray Robinson.

And Stevenson is left with a choice. Should he continue to engage in sleep inducing fights, even occasionally, he can say good by to being a big name. That would admittedly be unfortunate, as the man is a world class talent, but no one is going to watch another outing like the one they did on Thursday evening. With that being said, Stevenson himself has referred to his “bad performance” on Thursday, so it’s obvious even he wasn’t satisfied with his work. The thing for the New Jersey native to do now (if he wants to be a popular ring attraction) is to get back in the ring soon, not in six months. Soon. The quicker people forget about this last bout, the better for his career.

One more quick note – Stevenson wasn’t alone in lulling everyone to sleep on Thursday. De Los Santos certainly wasn’t engaging in a Tysonesque performance. Even more troubling, ESPN decided to wait until midnight on the east coast to get Stevenson-De Los Santos started. Like Stevenson, ESPN has a choice on where they want to go moving forward. Without a good excuse, there’s no good reason to keep fans up until midnight in order for them to hear the sound of the opening bell of a main event.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
IBF Strips Crawford Of Welterweight Title
November 9th
Shakur Stevenson Comes Into His Own
November 11th
Anthony Joshua And Deontay Wilder Officially Announced To Highlight Stacked December 23th Card In Saudi Arabia.
November 15th
Stevenson Decisions De Los Santos In Mind Numbingly Dull Late Night Affair
November 17th
Oleksandr Usyk On Tyson Fury: “I Think He Will Make Some Conclusions After His Last Fight.”
November 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend