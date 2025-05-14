Holly Holm To Return To Boxing

By: Sean Crose

She will likely best be remembered as the UFC David who took down a Goliath named Ronda Rousey. About ten years back, Holly Holm was known as a championship boxer and kickboxer who had become a mixed martial artist, one who was set to be ripped to pieces by Rousey in an Australian octagon. It’s hard to remember how Rousey-centric fight scene was back then. The Floyd Mayweather – Manny Pacquiao fight was in the rear view mirror and word was out that a new all time great had emerged. Undefeated, genuinely tough, and mean as hell, Rousey appeared on the cover of Ring Magazine, even though she didn’t box.

Holm, a former professional boxer who had held world titles in three separate weight divisions, had never appeared on the cover of Ring Magazine. Why would she? Women’s boxing wasn’t popular in Holm’s era. At the moment, however, women’s mixed martial arts was reaching explosive heights of popularity, thanks to Rousey – who, the world was being told, was about to bury her next opponent alive in front of millions. Someone forgot to tell Holm that she was going to be battered pillar to post by the extraordinary Rousey – because that’s not how things worked out. Instead, it was Holm who literally beat Rousey senseless.

The fight, violent and brutal, wasn’t even close. The Rousey era collapsed instantaneously. Holm, however, never attained the stardom Rousey had. She did, though, continue in the UFC as a high level and popular attraction. And now, at the age of 43, Holm is returning to the sport of boxing. Indeed, the groundbreaking combat sport legend (she’s been a world champion in kickboxing, as well as boxing and mixed martial arts) has signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and will be squaring off against the 10-1 Yolanda Vega on June 28th in Anaheim, California.

Holm, whose boxing record is an impressive 33-2-3, appears pleased with this latest career development. “I’m excited to partner with Most Valuable Promotions and return to the boxing ring,” she claims. “This new chapter is going to be an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Coming full circle back to boxing- I’ve spent most of my MMA career at 135 pounds, and now I have the opportunity to make my boxing debut at that weight. With boxing titles in three higher weight classes under my belt, I’m eager to pursue a fourth title in a new division.”

It’s been a dozen years since Holm’s last time in the ring.