Holiday Fight Night 2 Presented By BoxingInsider Announced, Dec 16 in Times Square

November 27th- NYC, NY- On Saturday Night Dec 16 Boxing Insider, which has quickly become New York City’s most active promoter presents its 2nd Annual Holiday event, Fight Night 2 featuring an exciting night of boxing. The sensational 6 fight card will be held at Sony Hall on 246 W 46th street. Doors open at 6:30, with the first fight at 8:00. Tickets are on sale now at TicketWeb and this event will air live and Free on Boxinginsider.com and on YouTube.com/BoxingInsider.

The Fights:

Tsendbattar Eredbaat (7-0-0), the Mongolian Olympian Champion makes his 3rd appearance at Boxing Insider when he faces the very tough Yohan Vasquez (24-5). Tsenbaar is one of the most feared boxers and this feature fight is presented in Association with Lou Dibella and Dibella Entertainment. Tsenbaatar made a huge impact on the NY Boxing scene in February with a crushing knock out over the game Giovanni Gutierrez and then returned with a dominating performance against Edy Valenzi Mercado.

Heavyweight Sensation Fernely Feliz Jr (6-0-0) is fighting the very slick, Raphael Carlolina (2-3-0) in a six round bout.

NYC’s favorite club fighter Christian Otero (6-4-0) is returning to Boxing Insider for his 3rd appearance when he challenges super feather weight, Yeuri Andujar (5-6-1).

Cesar Francis (12-2-0), the popular welterweight will be facing Windry Amadis Martinez (9-1-0) in a six round bout.

Pryce Taylor, the two-time NY Golden Gloves Champion is scheduled for a four round heavyweight fight against an opponent to be announced.

Jacob Riley Solis, the middleweight from Bredwinners boxing, trained by Guzman, will be making his debut in a four round bout against an opponent to be announced.

Just in time for Christmas, Boxing Insider is giving out free Candy Canes and Santa hats. There will be a mariachi band performing. The very lovely, Stephanie Almeida known as Miss Multiverse USA will be singing the National Anthem and performing with the mariachi band.

ABOUT BOXING INSIDER

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider transitioned in 2022 into NYC’s most active club boxing promoter. This will be Boxing Insider’s 8th professional boxing promotion in the heart of Broadway in Times Square. Boxing Insider is NY States most active promoter in 2023 with six events.