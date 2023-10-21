Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Giovani Santillan Demolishes Alex Rocha In Six

Posted on 10/21/2023

By: Sean Crose

Golden Boy Promotions and the DAZN streaming service had an explosive main event Saturday as welterweights Alex Rocha and Giovani Santillan did battle at Inglewood, California’s Kia Forum. The winner would have the biggest names in this biggest of divisions on his horizon. The 23-1 Rocha fired his jab in the first while the 31-0 Santillan came forward behind a high guard. Suffice to say, it was the underdog Santillan who took what ended up being an exciting opening round.

Image

Rocha lowered the intensity and worked the body in the second. The popular Rocha then moved on to beating his man to the punch in the third. Santillan, however, was working the body himself – to noticeable effect. Sure enough, Santillan continued to grind in the fourth. He was rewarded for his efforts when a thunderous combination put Rocha on the mat at the beginning of the fifth.

His face a mask of blood, Rocha managed to get back to his feet in time. Santillan was on him like a pit bull, ripping shots at his foe. Rocha slipped to the mat, but once again got back to his feet. Yet another crushing series of right hooks put Rocha down once more. To his everlasting credit, Rocha once again beat the count. Indeed, the man survived the round. Still, Rocha had taken a terrible beating. In the sixth, Santillan decided to end things. A final flurry in the center of the ring put Rocha to his knees. The referee, having seen enough, stopped the fight.

“We didn’t know how the fight was going to turn out,” a sportsmanlike and soft spoken Santillan admitted afterward, “but it was the result we were looking for.” He may be soft spoken but Santillan is truly someone who lets his fists do the talking. He’s a legitimate divisional threat.

*Image: Golden Boy Promotions

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
When Will Deontay Wilder Return To The Ring?
October 16th
“I’m Going To Beat The S–t Out Of Him.” Devin Haney Plans On Demolishing Regis Prograis
October 18th
Tim Tszyu Beats Up And Decisions A Very Tough Brian Mendoza
October 15th
Showtime To Stop Broadcasting Boxing
October 17th
Janibek Alimkhanuly Stops Vincenzo Gualtieri In Six
October 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend