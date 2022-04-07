Listen Now:  
Gervonta Davis Views Rolando “Rolly” Romero As A Top Five Lightweight

Posted on 04/07/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Photo Credit: Henry Deleon

Gervonta Davis has heard his fair share of criticism over the selection of his opponent.

With the current Baltimore native set to defend his secondary 135-pound title against Rolando “Rolly” Romero on May 28th, in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, oddsmakers have pegged Davis as a considerable favorite.

While Romero has been the source of criticism due to his lack of experience in big-time fights, many are under the assumption that the loquacious knockout artist will crumble underneath the power of Davis. However, despite the public denigration of his skills, Davis believes that Romero is a top-five fighter in the lightweight division.

“He gotta be,” said Davis during an interview with BoxingInsider.com when asked if Romero should be considered a top five lightweight. “He’s fighting me, he’s gotta be somebody in that conversation.”

Romero, a former interim lightweight titlist, has been frothing and craving a showdown against Davis. Although widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the sport, Romero is convinced that not only will he knock Davis unconscious, but he’ll do so in the very first round.

Regardless of his theatrics, Davis isn’t losing sleep over what he believes are empty threats. The 27-year-old former three-division world titlist was originally scheduled to face off against Romero on December 5th, 2021. But, due to mounting allegations of sexual assault, Romero was forced to withdraw from their upcoming bout. In doing so, the one-time interim titlist focused his efforts on clearing his name, something he would do successfully several months later.

While Romero dealt with his legal issues, Davis was ushered into a contest against the rough and rugged Isaac Cruz. Although Cruz enjoyed plenty of moments of success, Davis shrugged off a left-hand injury to register a unanimous decision victory.

As Davis now resumes training camp for his grudge match against Romero, the hard-hitting 27-year-old has no fear of what he brings to the table. That said, however, Davis knows good and well that once the opening bell rings, Romero will charge straight ahead in an attempt to render him comatose.

“I don’t take nothing from him. I know what he’s coming to do and it’s just up to me to just adapt and win.”

